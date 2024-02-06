So far, Joey Graziadei is earning rave reviews as Bachelor.

The charismatic tennis instructor has a talent for squashing drama and remembering that he’s there to find love.

Week three was a tough one Joey, as the 28-year-old was forced to say goodbye to three more women and address accusations of bullying among the remaining contestants.

Yes, it was another tough night all around, but Joey remains committed to the task of finding his mixed doubles partner!

Joey Graziadei has been named the 28th Bachelor in series history. (ABC)

Joey Graziadei Elimations: Who Went Home In His Third Week as Bachelor?

The feud between Maria and Sydney might have dominated Monday’s episode, but in the end, both women received roses and proceeded to the next round.

However, three other ladies were not so lucky.

First, we’ll bid farewell to Starr Skyler, a mental health counselor from Delray Beach, Florida, who enjoys spicy margaritas and showing off her Britney Spears impression.

Starr, we hardly knew ye.

Starr Skyler in a promotional photo for The Bachelor Season 28. (ABC)

Another promising contestant who did not receive a rose in week three was Chrissa Perez.

The 26-year-old from Abbotsford, British Columbia was one of four Canadian contestants in Joey’s original pool of contestants.

Hopefully, her dismissal won’t result in some sort of international incident.

Finally, we have 28-year-old San Antonio native Evalin Clark, who might have been the night’s most surprising elimination.

Evalin’s competitive spirit caught Joey’s eye in week two when she leaped over a table during a round of bridal musical chairs.

Starr Skyler in a promotional photo for The Bachelor Season 28. (ABC)

She demonstrated that same will to victory last night when she showed off some impressive tennis skills as part of Team Lobster and Butter.

Alas, it seems that in the end, Joey just wasn’t feeling a connection with Evalin.

Hey, at least she can blame her elimination on Maria and Sydney for hogging the spotlight and messing up the pool party!

Joey Graziadei Elimations: Who Went Home In His Second Week as Bachelor?

One contestant, Lauren, decided to bow out of the competition for personal reasons.

A promotional photo of Lauren from The Bachelor Season 28. (RICHARD MIDDLESWORTH/DISNEY, Courtesy of ABC)

Her father had passed away just seven months prior to filming, and the wedding-themed group date wound up taking an emotional toll.

Lauren bid a tearful goodbye to Joey but reminded him that they might see each other again during the hometown round, as her sister is still in the competition!

After a testy cocktail party that featured plenty of anxiety and a fight that Maria rightly deemed “dumb,” Joey hosted his second rose ceremony.

He says it’s his least favorite part of the job, and the pain was written all over Joey’s face as the ceremony concluded, and he was forced to bid farewell to another three contestants.

First to say goodbye was Erika, a 25-year-old leasing agent from North Bergen, New Jersey.

A promotional photo of Erika from The Bachelor Season 28. (RICHARD MIDDLESWORTH/DISNEY, Courtesy of ABC)

Next came Marlena, a 26-year-old finance writer from West Palm Beach.

And finally, Joey parted ways with Taylor, a 23-year-old recruiter from Chicago.

Rose ceremonies are always a bittersweet occasion, but Joey surely went into this knowing that he would have to break a few hearts.

It’s a little earlier to start making predictions, but some of the contestants, like the charmingly eccentric Maria, have emerged as immediate frontrunners.

A promotional photo of Maria from The Bachelor Season 28. (RICHARD MIDDLESWORTH/DISNEY, Courtesy of ABC)

But sadly, quite a few potential brides were sent home before they even got a chance to unpack during week one.

Joey Graziadei Eliminates Contestants: Who Got Sent Packing on ‘The Bachelor’ Week 1?

It couldn’t have been easy for Joey to make so many cuts just hours after meeting the women, but after a marathon cocktail party with a whole lot of strategizing, he winnowed the group down from 32 to 23.

First on the chopping block was Chandler, who was sent home despite how gloriously her name would have paired with Joey’s. (RIP, Matthew Perry!)

Chandler had a short run on ABC’s The Bachelor. (Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

The 24-year-old graphic designer from New York made Joey laugh when they first met, but it seems the romantic connection just wasn’t there.

Next up was Kayla, a 27-year-old guidance counselor from Ohio who might have just been too nice for this competition.

It gets pretty cutthroat out there!

Kyra appears in a promotional photo for ABC’s The Bachelor stars Kyra. (Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

That brings us to Kyra, a 27-year-old paralegal from Miami.

She also seemed like a ball of sunshine, but apparently, she just wasn’t Joey’s cup of tea.

Maybe he prefers potential partners with a bit of an edge!

Also sent packing were Sandra, a 26-year-old cyber security consultant from Nashville, and Lanie, a 27-year-old realtor from Philadelphia.

A promotional photo of Lainie from ABC’s â€œThe Bachelor.â€ (Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Sam H., a 31-year-old CPA from Nashville was also sent home, as were Talyah, a 23-year-old esthetician from Huntington Beach, California, and Samantha, 25, a pro football cheerleader from Miami.

One of the most surprising cuts was Zoe, a 24-year-old artist from Atlanta who was knocked out of the competition despite becoming an early fan favorite.

Not that Joey had any way of knowing if any he sent home would wind up being popular with viewers.

A promotional shot of Zoe from ABC’s â€œThe Bachelor.â€ (Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

But hey, maybe Zoe can take advantage of the boost in her social media followers to sell more of her art.

Whatever the case, Joey has made it clear that he’s there to find a wife, not just to gain fame and hook up with a bunch of strangers.

It’ll be a grueling process, as it always is, but maybe the tennis pro from PA can help turn the show’s losing streak around.

‘The Bachelor’ Stars Who Have Married – And Stayed That Way!

Of the 27 men who have handed out roses as the Bachelor, only three are still with the partner to whom they proposed, and only one of those couples (Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici) ever made it down the aisle.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are officially husband and wife! (ABC)

Of course, the boomer-based spin-off series The Golden Bachelor is currently batting 1.000, as stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist got married this month just weeks after fans swooned at Gerry’s proposal.

So maybe the women who were sent home by Joey last night can take comfort in the knowledge that the Bachelor process only works when the dude giving out flowers is over 70!