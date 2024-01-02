Well, this isn’t the first time that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s marriage has gotten someone into trouble.

This time, it’s not public condemnation or an apparent clashing of their personal brands.

Instead, it seems a lot more personal.

During one very public exchange while they should have been enjoying a tropical vacation, the legendarily back-on-again pair looked downright cranky.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend Amazon Studios’ World Premiere Of “AIR” at Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

On Saturday, December 30, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were in Gustavia, St. Bart’s.

At the time, they were (as you can see in the video below) doing some pricey shopping. (At the very least, window-shopping some high end wares)

This is classic “rich couple on vacay” behavior. With their means, they don’t need to worry about checked luggage space on the way home, so they can load up with as much as they like.

Ben Affleck arrives for the world premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Justice League,” November 13, 2017. (Photo Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

The two were trying on some jewelry. For unknown reasons, this was when things went awry for Ben and Jennifer.

Onlookers spotted the actor looking unhappily, even putting his hands up by his head during what appeared to be a tense conversation.

Though Jennifer did not look as overtly unhappy, one assumes that they both felt uncomfortable at the very least. Possibly annoyed or even angry.

Jennifer Lopez speaks onstage during the 5th Daytime Beauty Awards honoring science behind beauty, health and wellness at Taglyan Complex on October 01, 2023. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Despite their apparent disagreement, Ben snapped some pics of his wife.

Interestingly, she posed for the photos as he wielded his iPhone. But even then, Ben looked downright displeased.

There are many possibilities to explain this. Perhaps they were not annoyed with each other but at something else. Or maybe Jennifer suggested the impromptu photoshoot as a distraction for onlookers.

Ben Affleck attends “Live by Night” Premiere at Cinema UGC Normandie on January 16, 2017. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Obviously, social media is currently full of speculation and jokes. Dunkin’ was at the heart of many of the jokes.

Though the doughnut and coffee chain is often the butt of jokes in its own right due to the unfortunate quality of its food, in this case, it’s about Ben Affleck.

He very famously loves the brand, possibly out of hometown pride. That’s his prerogative, but it’s very funny to watch him stan a place that many people wouldn’t stop at if they were half-starved.

Jennifer Lopez attends the launch of JLo Jennifer Lopez for Revolve Collection at a private residence on March 18, 2023. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Revolve)

Rest assured, plenty of jokes have to do with Jennifer, too. And hers are a little less good-natured.

In her case, the jokes were more or less along the lines of her not tipping someone, or Ben finding out that she had not paid a gratuity.

She has an infamous reputation when it comes to not paying very customary amounts to hard-working wait staff.

Ben Affleck attends the ‘Justice League’ photocall at The College on November 4, 2017. (Photo Credit: im P. Whitby/Getty Images)

If the “bad-tipper” rumor isn’t true, perhaps she should have a publicist help clean up her image? (If it is true, maybe she should work on becoming a decent person)

For anyone who feels invested in this comeback relationship, fear not: they were soon displaying much better spirits.

They exchanged a kiss and later took a walk while arm-in-arm.