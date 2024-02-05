It sounds like MTV has fired Ashley Jones.

Ghosted her, even, leaving her to find out that she’s not returning to Teen Mom the same way that the rest of us did.

Last year, we reported that a certain and infamous Teen Mom alum was making a comeback.

Apparently, MTV is swapping her in for Ashley. And fans are fuming.

Has MTV fired Ashley Jones from ‘Teen Mom’?

According to a report from blogger @teenmomfanz on Instagram, Ashley Jones will not be returning to Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

The report notes that producers did not contact Ashley to inform her that she would not be returning.

Instead, they simply began filming without her. This is not the first time that we have heard of this happening to reality TV cast members — or, specifically, to Teen Mom stars.

“They didn’t even tell Ashley. This isn’t the last of her, though,” the Instagram blogger reported hearing from a production source.

Officially, Ashley did not immediately respond to the news — neither to confirm nor deny.

However, her husband, Bar Smith, replied directly to the report. And he’s not exactly disputing it.

“Crazy way to find out you was fired,” Bar commented.

“Welp, it was a good run with you all,” he added graciously. “Thanks for supporting us.”

Meanwhile, the report sowed further outrage when it revealed who is reportedly replacing Ashley on the franchise.

MTV would rather have Mackenzie McKee??

The report announced that Mackenzie McKee, who underwent a similar ghosting-style firing by MTV a couple of years ago, will be her replacement.

Of course, Mackenzie’s then-recent racism scandal was fresh in the minds of many viewers. Her firing did not elicit a lot of tears.

In contrast, fans of the franchise are not responding positively to the news of this switcheroo.

Commenters across social media are noting how this is not exactly exciting news.

Some will miss Ashley. Even more will miss Holly, Ashley’s 5-year-old.

And many more are expressing everything from annoyance to disgust over Mackenzie’s return. She has, many fans feel, screwed up too many times to deserve another chance — or to be a welcome sight on their screens.

Somehow, Mackenzie is returning

Back in January, Mackenzie and her boyfriend, Khesanio Hall, soft-launched the fact that she was filming.

While recording a TikTok video, they showcased someone who was clearly part of the production or camera crew in the background.

This person only appeared for a moment — but it was enough for her followers to conclude that Mackenzie is back on TV.

Obviously, Mackenzie couldn’t confirm that she was filming again.

But between reports that she was filming late last year and then this “slip” a few weeks ago, the signs are all there.

And that was before the report that she’s replacing Ashley. It’s not great news! But, as the report claims, Ashley could certainly return one day.