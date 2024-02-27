Brielle Biermann Engaged! To Someone Named Billy Seidl!

Brielle Biermann is all grown up.

And now she’s decided with whom she want to grow old.

On February 26, the former Bravo personality announced on social media that she’s engaged to Billy Seidl, a minor league baseball who was drafted tbyo the Chicago White Sox in 2022 and who pitches for their minor league team, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

Brielle Biermann attends Rolling Stone Live: Atlanta at The Goat Farm on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Biermann confirmed this exciting news by posting photos of Seidl’s proposal on Instagram Monday afternoon.

“Forever with you,” Brielle wrote as a caption to photos that featured Seidl down on one knee, along with others of the now-engaged couple seemingly FaceTiming to share their mutual enthusiam.

The future spouses confirmed their relationship on Instagram in April 2023 when Seidl posted a snapshot of Biermann sitting on his lap.

“Whole lotta Rizz,” he captioned the image at the time.

Kim Zolciak and Brielle Biermann at the Sherri Hill fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Gotham Hall on September 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images for Sherri Hill)

Brielle is the oldest child of Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak, who is going through a very ugly and public divorce from her estranged husband, Kroy.

Last we heard, Kim had accused Kroy of having a drug problem and even said he was a danger to their kids…

… while Kroy had said that Kim has a gambling addiction.

Zolciak and Biermann share 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren; plus sons Kash Kade, 10, and Kroy Jagger, 11.

Kroy also legally adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s older daughters Ariana Biermann, 21, and, yes, Brielle Biermann, 27, in 2013.

Brielle Biermann attends Bootsy Bellows x E11EVEN Miami 2019 Big Game Weekend Experience at RavineATL on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for E11EVEN Miami and Bootsy Bellows)

Kim and Brielle remain close, however.

The latter previously commented on a picture that Siedl posted to Instagram of the himself and Kim’s daughter on a beach in October 2023 with heart-eyed emojis.

“Lovers beach,” Brielle remarked on the post, which was captioned “bill n’ breeze.”

Despite her long time in the spotlight, Brielle has remained relatively quiet about her relationship over the past several months.

Zach Baus, Brielle Biermann, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, and Kroy Biermann attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019. (Photo Credit: Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)

Earlier this month, though, Brielle shared pictures of a wedding she went to with Seidl in Florida.

“I love weddings,” she captioned a carousel of images from that gathering.

And now up next? Her very own wedding!

Congratulations to Brielle Biermann and Billy Seidl!