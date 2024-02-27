Taylor Swift’s dad, Scott Swift, is currently under investigation. Did he really attack a paparazzo?
Aside from the singer herself, the best-known member of Taylor Swift’s family is likely her dad.
He’s in her corner. Often literally.
Now, fans are struggling to imagine a scenario where he engaged in some sort of physical attack against a photographer. Authorities are looking into it.
Taylor Swift’s father is under investigation in Australia
A paparazzo in Australia accuses Scott Kingsley Swift, 71, of an attack.
The photographer, Ben McDonald, filed a criminal complaint with New South Wales Police describing an incident on Sydney’s North Shore early Tuesday morning (Australia time — this was still Monday in the United States).
The police department’s Media Unit gave details to TMZ regarding the alleged assault and the investigation.
According to the report, a 71-year-old man — who may or may not have been Scott Swift — allegedly became part of a physical confrontation with 51-year-old photographer, Ben McDonald.
This alleged altercation went down at Neutral Bay Wharft at around 2 AM on Tuesday, February 27. (For reference, this would have been about 10 AM on Monday in New York)
Authorities are currently looking into the case to determine if a crime took place. Police have already taken note that whatever may have happened, the alleged victim did not seem to require medical treatment.
Are there photos of Scott Swift allegedly attacking someone?
As you can see in the news clip that follows, it appears that Ben McDonald was recording at least some portion of whatever happened.
We can see Ben and Scott, the latter flanked by Taylor Swift’s security team as he walks from the dock area.
It is easy to hear sounds of what seems to be a scuffle. It’s possible that security was trying to obscure McDonald’s view of Scott.
Perhaps there are expert video analysts who cay say that the video shows conclusive evidence of something or another.
It mostly sounds like a markedly hostile argument about umbrellas that touched.
At the moment, we don’t really understand how the altercation involves Scott. It seems unlikely that the 71-year-old was throwing hands over umbrellas touching, if anyone did anything of the sort at all.
There is a lot about this incident that we do not know
And yet it’s Scott Swift, Taylor Swift’s father, whom Ben McDonald accuses of assault in his police filing.
Judging by other photos on the internet, there were multiple paparazzi present. And Taylor was with her father for the trip as her dad and security ushered her through the ravenous pack of photographers.
We don’t know if the police investigation will actually lead to anything. We will certainly find out eventually.
A representative for Taylor Swift spoke to TMZ about the situation.
“Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor,” the rep began. “Grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water.”
It’s likely that the security detail had even more to say to investigators.