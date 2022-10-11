Jennifer Lopez Is Still Pissed About Ben Affleck's Sketchy Past, Makes Him Pay For Everything as Punishment, Source Claims

It’s only been three months since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot at an all-night, drive-thru wedding chapel in Las Vegas.

But according to some insiders, the Afflecks’ honeymoon period is already at an end.

As we reported earlier this week, sources close to the couple have claimed that Jen has prioritized her career over her marriage, and the situation has apparently taken Ben by surprise.

And it seems that the importance of work over romance isn’t the only matter on which these two disagree.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez make up one of the world’s most famous couples. But insiders say their relationship is not as blissful as it seems. (Photo via Getty Images)

Our readers who are old enough to remember Ben and Jen’s first relationship may recall that Affleck was not always on his best behavior.

Ben was still in the throes of a serious drinking problem in those days (thankfully, Affleck is now sober), and like most people who are frequently drunk, he didn’t always make the best decisions.

The couple first got engaged in November of 2002, but eight months later, Ben was busted partying at a Vancouver strip club.

It’s official! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are now Mr. and Mrs. Affleck. (Photo via Lopez)

Shortly thereafter, plans for a $2 million wedding were abruptly canceled.

Obviously, Jen has since forgiven Ben — but according to a new report from Radar Online, his bad behavior is still on her mind.

In fact, one insider claims that Ben pays for all of the couple’s expenses as a sort of penance for his past.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend “The Last Duel” New York Premiere in New York City. (Photo via Getty Images)

“She hasn’t forgotten or completely forgiven him, so this is her way of reminding him there is a cost to his behavior,” says the source.

“He’s like her personal bank account,” the insider adds.

“He pays for their private jet flights, their vacations, hotels, lavish gifts from clothing to jewelry, and fine dining whenever they go out.”

Jennifer Lopez shared all the details of her second wedding to Ben Affleck! (Photo via Lopez)

The insider notes that the punishment is especially painful as Jen is considerably wealthier than Ben.

“The limos are all on his tab, too, and he’s always buying her things,” says the source.

“It’s pretty ironic since he’s not worth nearly what she is — but he knows he’s paying off an emotional, as well as financial, debt.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of Marry Me. (Photo via Getty Images)

We wouldn’t go shedding any tears for Ben’s financial situation.

Dude is definitely mega-loaded, even if he’s not quite as well-off as Jen.

But making your spouse literally pay for their misdeeds from 20 years ago doesn’t sound like a very healthy way of coping with lingering anger.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez first became a couple way back in 2002. (Photo via Getty)

Hopefully, the reports of trouble in paradise are greatly exaggerated.

These two have already put us through one breakup, and we’re not sure if we have the emotional wherewithal to handle another!