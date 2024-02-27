Jenelle Evans would like people to stop talking about her allegedly violent husband… her clearly troubled son… and her extremely bitter sister.

A few days after the latter tore Evans a new one on social media, the mother of three called the police in the very early hours of this past Sunday morning.

In order to change the aforementioned narrative?

Or because she had a legitimate reason to dial 911?

According to county records and a post on local media outlet NRColumbus, Evans phoned the authorities around 1:30 a.m. on February 25 and told the 911 operator that someone was trying to breaking into her home in North Carlina.

Police were then dispatched to The Land, although the intruder had left by the time officers arrived.

Jenelle told the cops that the suspect broke the lock on the home’s sliding glass door after having made an enormous mess in the reality star’s garage.

An investigation is reportedly underway to track down this individual, and to learn more about what transpired.

“Still sick but the scariest thing in my life just happened last night and still processing it all,” Evans wrote on Instagram, seemingly referring to what happened on Sunday.

“I’ll share soon but I can’t believe this happened.”

No other information is available at this time.

But it’s been quite the last few months for Jenelle Evans.

Late last summer and early last fall, Jenelle’s 14-year old son, Jace, ran away from home on three separate occasions.

He later told the police that stepfather David Eason had assaulted him — and Eason has since been arrested for felony strangulation.

Following an investigation by Child Protective Services, Jace was recently returned to the custody of his controversial mother and, yes, also to Eason.

Kinda. Sorta.

Due to a no-contact order in place, Eason is not permitted to be anywhere near Jace.

As a result, with the teenager now living on The Land once again, Eason is residing on a boat he owns.

“He has to stay away until his court case is heard, and then until the no-contact order is dismissed,” a source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, adding of Eason:

“He’s not happy about the fact that there’s no ‘return’ date for him… The no-contact order could stay in place for months.”

An unhappy David Eason, you guys?

That could lead to an even scarier incident for Jenelle and her loved ones.