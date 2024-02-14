Michael Strahan was called out and “embarrassed” on Good Morning America live today. His past has come back to haunt him!

There were a lot of highlights from Super Bowl 2024: Usher’s halftime show, the Chiefs big win, Taylor and Travis kiss.

But most folks were buzzing the next day about a viral moment between Travis Kelce and coach Andy Reid on the Kansas City sidelines.

Travis notably got into his coach’s face and yelled at him, spewing quiet a bit of anger his way. He says he has his reasons – and has since apologized – but the topic was big enough to be talked about on GMA.

Michael Strahan looking TENSE during the NFC Championship game in 2019. ((Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images))

It’s easy to forget sometimes that, prior to being a mainstay on morning TV, Michael was first a big football star.

He spent his entire 15-year professional career as a defensive end for the New York Giants. He even won a Super Bowl in 2008 against the seemingly unbeatable New England Patriots.

So, the GMA team decided to have a bit of fun with Michael while discussing the big game.

Robin Roberts and Co. dug up some old footage of Michael playing ball, with his mic hot.

“I’m so embarrassed by that!”



We could watch these old videos of mic’d up @michaelstrahan playing football all day. ???? pic.twitter.com/0eftlBWz7i — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 14, 2024

Meaning everyone could hear him trash talking and calling out other players!

Now, to be fair, he didn’t say anything too wild, bit harmless if you ask us. But still, Michael started blushing!

“I’m so embarrassed by that!” he said, almost burying his head in his hands. He added that he was sure the guys in the Super Bowl were very “in the moment” and not thinking about being mic’d at all.

And then he shared what everyone else has been thinking since Sunday: “I still want to know what Travis said to Andy Reid!”

So do we, Mike – so do we!