Audrey Roloff Seemingly Shades Sister-in-Law, Reignites Feud with Tori Roloff

Here we go again, Little People, Big World fans?

It certainly seems that way.

On Tuesday, Audrey Roloff was asked during an Instagram Live Q&A if she has any siblings and/or if she seems husband Jeremy’s siblings often?

And this is how she responded…

Yes, I have a younger sister and a younger brother. And yes but two of his siblings live out of the state.

I see Jacob and Isabel the most because they live so close to us and Isabel and I and Jeremy are into similar things.

As some Reddit users have since pointed out, it makes sense that Audrey didn’t specifically name Jeremy’s sister Molly because she really does live several hours away in Washington and has distanced herself a bit from her family members.

But Tori and Zach Roloff are only three miles outside of Oregon; they might as well be considered residents of Portland.

A bunch of people on social media likely took note of this apparent snub because there’s been speculation for years that Tori and Audrey don’t get along.

Have they actively been involved in a feud of some kind?

Small signs might point to yes, according to various observers, who have cited how infrequently the relatives refer to each other.

As was the case in Audrey’s response above, they sometimes have seemed to go out of their way NOT to cite the other by name.

Way back in July 2021, however, it came out via The Sun that Tori and Audrey don’t necessarily have any beef with each other…

… but their husbands have actually clashed in the past and they were understandably forced to take sides.

The aforementioned publication claimed back then that the twins got into a “huge argument one day,” one serious enough to create serious strife between the siblings.

“The argument was about lack of respect,” the Sun source explained. “Zach felt he didn’t get enough support from Jeremy, but he didn’t agree.”

The disagreement “exploded,” The Sun reported in 2021, and, as a result, the couples were forced to “keep their distance.”

Might that explain why Audrey doesn’t see Tori often? And why she didn’t even utter Tori’s name when asked about her in-laws this week?

We think so.

We also think this really shouldn’t be all that huge of a deal.

Audrey and Tori aren’t hurling any real shade at each other. They aren’t making inappropriate remarks or dragging the other person in public in any way, shape or form.

The stars simply aren’t all that close.

Is that some kind of crime?