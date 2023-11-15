Jenelle Evans Lashes Out: Of Course I’m Staying With My Abusive Cheating Husband! …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Jenelle Evans might be the only reality star in history whose life became more dramatic after her television career came to an end.

And even though she’s no longer paid to air her dirty laundry in public, Jenelle just can’t seem to break that old habit from her MTV days.

Case in point, Evans and her husband, David Eason, are currently under investigation by CPS.

The best thing they could do right now would be to steer clear of social media, keep a low profile, and try to convince investigators that their kids are their top priority.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason snuggle up in this social media photo. (Instagram)

Instead, these two are more visible than ever, and they seem to be convinced that they can use the notoriety of their current scandals to boost their careers.

Jenelle has returned to OnlyFans and has been using her Instagram and Twitter accounts to promote her content.

Meanwhile, David — apparently unconcerned about the child abuse allegations leveled at him by Jenelle’s eldest son — is still doggedly promoting his new career as a rapper.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have had a very rocky relationship. They remain committed to each other, though. (Instagram)

You might get the impression that Jenelle and David are posting more than ever while entirely ignoring the multiple scandals they’ve been involved with in recent weeks.

But that’s not entirely true.

Occasionally, Evans still lashes out in her own defense, with some nonsensical word salad about how her huzzbin is actually the best dad in the world … ya know, despite the countless abuse allegations that Jenelle and others have leveled at him over the years.

Jenelle Evans attends New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Industria Studios on February 7, 2019 in New York City. (Getty)

The latest such tirade came in response to criticism Jenelle received for posting tributes to her husband — who is currently under investigation for assaulting her son, Jace Evans.

“Because I post a picture of me and my husband of a photo shoot that we did, like, three months ago before any of these incidents happened, I’m a horrible person?” Jenelle ranted in her latest Instagram Story.

“I choose men over my children? Someone I was with since 2015. I think you’re confused because last time I checked David’s part of our family and I’m not going to choose one person or the other,” she continued.

“Why do I have to choose?”

Jenelle Evans posted this photo of herself and David Eason amid the couple’s latest slew of scandals. (Instagram)

It’s tough to know where to begin with Jenelle’s latest word salad.

For starters, we’re not sure why she thinks it’s relevant that the photo shoot took place before her son accused David of assault.

She still posted the pics after the allegations went public, seemingly in order to affirm that she and David are still together — and that’s the part that people are taking issue with.

It’s also a little troubling that the best argument she can make for her marriage is the fact that she and David started dating in 2015.

David Eason, Ensley Eason and Jenelle Eason attend the Cosmopolitan NYFW fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Tribeca 360 on February 08, 2019 in New York City. (Getty)

Setting aside the fact that they’ve broken up at least a dozen times in those years, “we’ve been together for, like, most of a decade” is not the strongest argument for sticking with what is obviously a very troubled relationship.

Finally, Jenelle’s “why do I have to choose?!” argument might make sense if she were a busy wife and mom who also wants a career.

But people are asking her to make a choice between supporting her son and defending the man he’s accused of assaulting him.

The fact that Jenelle finds that to be such a difficult decision might tell us everything we need to know about her parenting.