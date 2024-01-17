Jace Evans: Where the Heck is Jenelle’s Son Living Right Now?

We have an update on the whereabouts of Jace Evans.

The 14-year old son of former Teen Mom 2 cast member Jenelle Evans, Jace made headlines for all the unfortunate reasons this past summer and early fall by running away from home — on three separate occasions.

Following the third incident, Jace told his grandmother that Jenelle’s husband, David Eason, had assaulted him.

In the time since, Eason has been charged with felony strangulation.

While Eason awaits a hearing in regard to this charge, those aware of this sad situation have been wondering just where the heck Jace is these days.

He’s not living with his mother and Eason at this point.

From what we previously gathered, Jace was hospitalized for some period of time after his aforementioned third vanishing.

From what we’ve also gathered, Child Protective Service is investigating Jenelle and David and the accusations hurled in the former’s direction.

As for the update?

According to our friends at The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, “Jenelle does not have custody of Jace of any kind, but she is now allowed to see him and communicate with him.”

Eason, conversely, has been banned from being anywhere near his stepson right now.

This confirmed, someone with “ties” to Eason is currently Jace’s legal caretaker, the website’s source claims, simply adding that this caretaker is NOT Jenelle, David or Jenelle’s mom, Barbara Evans.

“This is a temporary situation, as there are plans for Jace to go to another place long-term,” an insider tells The Ashley.

“Right now, he is out on the condition that he abides by all of the rules, and so does [his caretaker].”

Continues the report:

“Jace has to be monitored 24/7. So far, [the caretaker] has followed the [CPS] rules, and there have been no issues. Jace is actually doing well.”

We’re so glad to hear this.

Jace has “softened” a bit when it comes to his mother, The Ashley writes, and has seen Jenelle on a few recent occasions.

“She only saw him a few times while he was [at his previous location], but since he’s been at [his current location], Jenelle has visited him and brought Ensley and Kaiser too,” a second source says.

As for Eason?

In classic/disgusting David Eason fashion, he fired back this week against all allegations of abuse.

“I know you’re probably still wearing your Covid mask and waiting for aliens to fall out the sky but I can promise you one thing, THERE IS NO RING CAMERA FOOTAGE! If there was it would just prove my innocence…” Eason wrote on Facebook, citing speculation that footage exists to prove he did, in fact, assault Jace.

The former Teen Mom star wasn’t finished, either.

“You can pray for my downfall all you want but you’re only hurting yourself,” he added in a separate upload.

“I will always stand strong because I’ve always done what’s right, no matter what you heard.

“So not only do your words not hurt me but they give me even more encouragement to be the best man I can be for my family!”