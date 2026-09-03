Will Patrick Clancy Sue the Influencers Who Have Accused Him of Framing Lindsay Clancy?

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As the jury in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial remains deadlocked, social media users continue to exchange theories and arguments about the case.

And a surprising number of influencers believe that Lindsay’s ex-husband, Patrick Clancy, is responsible for the deaths of the three young victims.

To be clear, Lindsay admitted to killing her children, and her defense team’s argument is that she’s not criminally liable as she was suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time.

No one is alleging that Patrick killed the children — aside from unhinged influencers, many of whom are quite insistent on that fact.

People wait on line to enter Plymouth Superior Court during Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial on August 26, 2026 in Plymouth, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mel Musto/Getty Images)

Now, internet weirdos exploiting a tragedy is obviously nothing new.

But the continued insistence that Patrick committed murder despite a total lack of evidence is a different level of ghoulish depravity than we’re accustomed to.

And now, many are wondering if Patrick will file lawsuits against the TikTokers and YouTube sleuths who are racking up clicks by slandering his name.

Obviously, Patrick — who divorced Lindsay following the deaths of their children and has since remarried — is currently focused on his ex-wife’s murder trial.

But once a verdict is reached, he may turn his attention toward taking civil action against his accusers.

Patrick Clancy is gonna sue them



TikTok psychics and “investigators” have been sued before doing shit like this https://t.co/06MTDMLsub pic.twitter.com/TSVJ8eelau — Poe's Law, Esq: Poe's Lawyer (@dyingscribe) August 17, 2026

Those accusers include celebrities like Lisa Rinna, who boldly proclaimed Patrick’s guilt on her social media pages,

“Alright, he did it! Patrick did it. Patrick’s the one who did it,” Lisa said on camera.

Lisa’s conclusion was based on some very questionable reasoning — namely, that female murderer rarely strangle their victims and generally favor less violent methods like poisoning.

“I also heard that women typically don’t strangle … that’s awful to even say,” she said. “But that isn’t what a woman would do. They don’t strangle.”

And believe it or not, Lisa’s shocking rhetoric is downright tame compared to the claims some content creators are making about Patrick.

Someone even wrote a song proclaiming Patrick’s guilt, and numerous TikTok users have recorded themselves lip-synching to it.

It’s anyone’s guess why so many individuals might have arrived at the same baseless conclusion.

Probably a combination of factors is at play here:

It’s difficult to imagine a mother committing such a heinous act; true crime documentaries and podcasts have conditioned us to anticipate twist endings; online echo chambers can lead to a self-reinforcing feedback loop of misinformation.

But the fact remains that a shockingly large number of social media users seem to be getting a tremendous amount of joy out of rubber-necking a tragedy and making a horrific situation even worse for everyone involved.

Will Patrick sue? That remains to be seen.

But whatever the case, the growing army of self-proclaimed homicide detectives should probably spend some time investigating their own motives instead of those of their imagined perps.