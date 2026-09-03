Katy Perry Breaks Silence on Orlando Bloom Split, Calls Justin Trudeau the Love of Her Life

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Katy Perry is officially ready to talk about the heartbreak that had her crying her way through a world tour — and the surprisingly romantic plot twist that followed.

Perry recently opened up about her 2025 breakup from Orlando Bloom while reflecting on the emotional roller coaster that was her 91-show Lifetimes Tour.

And while the end of her nearly decade-long relationship with Bloom may have been brutal, Perry now insists the experience ultimately led her exactly where she was supposed to be.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau attend “Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour” Premiere during the 2026 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 08, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

“I learned how to step back into my purpose,” Perry told People magazine this week while promoting her new concert film, Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour – Live From Paris. “And I got the greatest gift from this tour: I got to meet the love of my life.”

Yes, as you’re probably aware, Katy is dating former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. And apparently it’s pretty serious!

Perry and Bloom, who share 6-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, split in June 2025 after nearly a decade together. The timing was particularly rough, as Perry was already on the road for her tour when their relationship came to an end.

“It was probably the hardest time,” she admitted. “My friends were all hanging out back home. I was crying and just feeling far away. But then my angels went to work. They really showed up.”

Apparently, those “angels” had a Canadian political connection.

Perry was first linked to Trudeau after they were spotted together in July 2025. The relationship eventually became official, and the singer now sounds downright convinced that their romance was meant to happen.

In fact, Perry believes she may have manifested the whole thing.

The “Firework” singer explained that she had previously written down a list of 10 wishes for her life. Number 10?

“True Love.”

“No. 10 just says, ‘True Love.’ And I think that’s where we’re at,” Perry said.

Considering the timing, it’s difficult to argue with her manifestation theory.

Perry has previously described 2025 as one of the hardest years of her life. Between the breakup, the pressures of touring, and the criticism surrounding her 143 album, she had plenty of reasons to throw in the towel.

Instead, she kept performing — with Daisy along for portions of the journey — and ultimately emerged from the chaos with a new sense of purpose and a new boyfriend.

And Perry has made it clear that Trudeau isn’t merely some rebound fling following her split from Bloom.

She sees something fundamentally different in their relationship — something she had apparently been hoping to find all along.

“I went through a f–k ton,” Perry previously said of the difficult period. “And there were days that were really, really, really hard.”

But now she has her daughter, her career and the “love of my life.”

Not exactly the worst possible ending to a very messy chapter.