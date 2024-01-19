The secret is out.

Because Audrey Roloff and Jeremy Roloff can no longer keep their excitement in.

In November, the former Little People, Big World stars confirmed that they’re expanding their own little slice of the world… jointly announcing that Audrey is pregnant with the couple’s fourth child.

They made the announcement with fun video that features daughter Ember, 6; son Bode, 3; and son Radley, 1.

Now they’re back to announce the gender of Baby #4 … and, it’s a:

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff always make us smile with their photos. They always seem so in love, don’t they? (TLC)

Audrey Roloff Pregnant With Another Girl!

It’s a girl!

On Thursday, Audrey made the big reveal on her Instagram Stories, sharing video from the gender reveal with her family and even an ultrasound.

“Obviously we would have been excited no matter what,” she wrote. “But the happy dance doesn’t lie. I am so pumped to do the girl thing again and for Ember to have her sister she prayed so hard for.”

Yes, after having two brothers, it’s time that Ember have a little sister to gush over!

Audrey also revealed that she had kind of guessed it was going to be girl — and that her guesses are usually right!

“I’ve always had a pretty strong intuition on the gender with each of my pregnancies and I can’t believe I’ve been right very time!”

Announcing Baby #4

“Secrets out… Baby #4 is on the way!!!” the Roloff shared as a caption to this footage.

“We are so excited to be growing our family again and adding another little grommet to our crew!”

In the video, the three kids and two parents are standing in a line outside of their farmhouse in Oregon.

Audrey then whispers the blessed piece of news in her husband’s ear… Jeremy yells “yes!!”… and throws his arms in the air… then picks up his pregnant wife before twirling her around.

A fun game of Telephone ensues, with each child finding out that a fourth baby is on the way — and then the video closes with all five family members yelling and jumping with enthusiasm.

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff gaze into each other’s eyes in this throwback screenshot from Little People, Big World. (Image Credit: TLC)

For a pretty long while now, Audrey has been open about her desire to have at least one more child.

“We’ve never put a number on it,” she told followers about a year ago when asked if she would have more kids. “But we don’t feel like we’re done.”

We don’t know how far along Audrey is at the moment, but she clapped back pretty hard this past August after some social media users speculated that she might be pregnant.

Audrey and Jeremy rose to fame as cast members on Little People, Big World.

However, they quit the show in 2018 due to allegedly contrived storylines and contracts they deemed to be too controlling.

Since then, the couple has written a couple of books about love and relationships and recently announced they would be reviving their podcast.

Audrey & Jeremy As Parents

Audrey nursing her first born, Ember, on an episode of Little People, Big World. (Youtube/TLC)

While Audrey and Jeremy sometimes get dragged for their parenting decisions, they certainly seem very dedicated to these important roles.

“Happy Father’s Day to the best father I could ever imagine doing this parenting thing with @jeremyroloff,” wrote Audrey in June.

A month prior, she wrote online:

“Since becoming parents, we have longed for the days of giving our kids a magical childhood full of play, time in nature, building and creating, working together, being together, and learning by doing.

“It was a huge heart behind why we wanted property for our family, and we are so grateful to be here in this season.”