Ariana Madix has a new boyfriend after Scandoval. Who is he?

These days, Ariana Madix has moved on from Tom Sandoval as much as Vanderpump Rules and their shared history will allow.

She’s starring in a classic play on Broadway. But she has also moved on romantically.

Ariana’s new man is a handsome fitness bro with a hot body.

Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai attend SoFi Beyonce Renaissance Tour Pre-Party at The Shay on September 04, 2023. (Photo Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images for SoFi)

Ariana Madix has a boyfriend

Last April, Ariana went public with Daniel Wai at Coachella. At the time, he was something of a mystery man.

The two were making out in public. People glimpsed signs of their PDA on Instagram. They were dating.

But who is he?

Ariana Madix on stage during the curtain call of “Chicago” On Broadway at the Ambassador Theatre on January 29, 2024 . (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Daniel Wai is Ariana Madix’s boyfriend. He works as a fitness coach in New York.

From his Instagram to work, he emphasizes fitness and dietary mindfulness in all aspects of his personal brand.

But he has also been Ariana’s hype man, sharing photos of the two of them and displaying his support for her.

Ariana Madix attends the premiere party for Season 11 of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” at the Hollywood Palladium on January 17, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

As her boyfriend, Daniel Wai sings Ariana Madix’s praises

“This is an appreciation post for @arianamadix. I am so proud of you and you are so amazing and to me you are the champ, the people’s champ,” he wrote in December as he watched her perform on Dancing With The Stars.

Ariana replied with a comment: “Your support throughout this incredible journey that was DWTS was everything. Helping me keep my s–t together, helping my mom get to the shows, and reminding me always of everything good.”

She then commented: “What an insane time this was. I’m so grateful you were a part of it.”

Ariana Madix attends as Ariana Madix Makes Broadway Debut In “Chicago” on January 09, 2024. (Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Considering what Ariana went through with Tom Sandoval, that is a breath of fresh air.

As Vanderpump Rules fans learned, Ariana’s ex had an affair with Raquel Leviss before things ended.

Scandoval has been central to the show … but it’s less and less relevant to Ariana’s life. Even if their relationship does define a full decade of her relationship history.

Ariana Madix attends the CELSIUS Oasis Vibe House on April 14, 2023. (Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for CELSIUS)

Will Ariana Madix bring her boyfriend to Vanderpump Rules?

At first, there was no sign of Daniel on Vanderpump Rules or any other aspect of Bravo. He has his thing, and she has hers.

However, the Season 11 premiere has continued to show the aftermath of Sandoval and Ariana’s big mess … and Ariana’s relationship with Daniel begin to blossom.

Fans are eager to see more of Daniel. But not every partner — or relationship — is ready for the rigors of reality television.