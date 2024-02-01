Tom Sandoval has a new girlfriend. Buckle up!

As the dust is starting to finally settle on Scandoval – and a new season of Vanderpump Rules reliving the aftermath starts to take off – it might surprise some to learn that Tom appears to have found happiness with a new woman.

Tom Sandoval attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. ((Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images))

The bullet points? She’s a model. She’s younger than him. And she has a very A-list ex-boyfriend.

intrigued? Dive into more deets:

Who Is Victoria Lee Robinson?

Tom Sandoval’s new girlfriend is presumed to be Victoria Lee Robinson.

Since December, the two have been spotted out together quite a bit, and recently, she’s been taking to posting very cuddly selfies with the reality star on her Instagram.

The pair were first spotted together just before the holidays, attending the world’s first gourmet chain food festival, ChainFEST, in L.A.

According to reports, Tom and Victoria never left one another’s side for the entire night. While friends in his circle insisted that they were just pals, and no one caught any moment of PDA, as the weeks have gone on, the pair have been spending more time together.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix attend the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. Broadcasted live on FOX. ((Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio))

But who is Victoria? She is an L.A. based model who has done both digital and print ads, as well as walked the runway for big events like L.A. fashion week.

She’s also fairly well known for the fact that, when she was 23, she dated Leonardo DiCaprio, who at the time was 41. This was back in 2016, and it’s our understanding that it wasn’t very serious.

But could she get serious with Tom?

Tom Sandoval at the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras performance at Hotel Cafe on November 14, 2021 ((Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images))

Tom’s Other Fling Since Scandoval

If you’ve been following along, your first question may be at this point, ” What about Karlee Hale?!”

If you haven’t been following that closely, you’re more than likely asking, “WHO?!”

There was a rumor in May 2023 that Tom was getting involved with a Texas based influencer.

Karlee and Tom have been spotted on dates in and around her native Austin, and Tom is often seen with a baseball hat pulled down low in an effort to hide his identity.

But there have no reports since that spring of the duo spending time together, or if the relationship was truly anything more than friendly/ a bid at some nicer press.

And What about Ariana Madix & Raquel Leviss?

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. ((Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV))

Never will anyone who loves reality tv forget that fateful March afternoon when longtime partners Tom and Ariana confirmed they were done after nine years together.

From there, an explosive story of betrayal unfolded online and on-screen, as it was revealed that he cheated on Ariana with her friend Raquel Leviss.

Since all the gory details came into the light, everyone seems to have moved on – but also not at all.

For Raquel, she is out of the reality game for now, as she did not sign on to return to the next season of Vanderpump Rules due to salary negotiations falling through.

Ariana is in the new season, with Tom making cameo appearances, and the word on the street is, she has a new man as well.