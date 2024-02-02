Reclusive Wendy Williams has finally resurfaced, with her troubled life on display like never before in a documentary.

The much beloved TV host disappeared from public life more than a year ago amid mental and physical health issues that have never been completely explained.

But all of that is about to change. Lifetime will premiere a documentary about Wendy later this month, following her highs and lows and perhaps finally answering the question:

How you doin’, Wendy?

Wendy Williams Documentary: What We Know

In the trailer for the documentary, fans are greeted by the Wendy they know: vivacious, loud, and unapologetic.

But just like that, the tables turn, and we come face-to-face with the new Wendy, the one that hasn’t been seen in over a year.

The documentary is set to follow her life as it is now, with no TV show and a fraught situation involving her finances, family, and her failing health.

In the just over 2-minute clip, Wendy confesses she has “no money”. Her son laments that she wants to go back to work, but probably shouldn’t.

A producer asks, “Have you seen a neurologist?” to which she replies, “To see if I’m crazy? Mhm.”

And that’s when the true heartache begins.

Wendy’s Health: How Is She Doing Now?

Wendy Williams has battled several undisclosed health issues through the years.

Some things she’s been open about – drug addiction, Graves’ disease, hyperthyroidism – others, like why she needed to be treated at a wellness center last June, not so much.

But it’s clear that Wendy needs help from this trailer. On the one hand, there are times when she can not seem to walk on her own, being helped by family and men who look like her bodyguards.

Then there is a chilling scene in which a near empty bottle of vodka is found in her room. A man asks her if she drank the bottle “today;” she orders him to “keep the bottle there”, all from her bed.

TV personality Wendy Williams attends the 2019 NYWIFT Muse Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown on December 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for New York Women in Film & Television)

Then there are the moments when Wendy just breaks down in tears. “Let me tell you something,” she says to the camera. “If it happens to me, it can happen to you.”

Finally, someone comments that it feels like Wendy is “losing her mind.”

Whatever is wrong with her, it won’t be made completely clear until the documentary releases at the end of February.

The two-part special is set to air on Lifetime on February 24 and 25.

Whatever is going on with her, we just hope she’s getting the help that she so clearly needs.