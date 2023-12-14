Amy Slaton Cites "Mental Abuse" as Basis for Divorce, Details Final Fight with Michael Halterman

Over the past few years, TLC viewers have witnessed Amy Slaton embark on an impressive weight loss journey.

She’s shed hundreds of pounds and looks fantastic these days.

On Season 5 of 1000-Lb Sisters, however, viewers will witness a different sort of journey… one that focuses far more on Amy’s emotional well-being instead of her physical well-being.

The Slaton sisters talk here on 1000-Lb Sisters Season 5. (TLC)

Back in October, Amy and Michael Halterman agreed to finalize their divorce.

The process got underway in March when Michael submitted documents to terminate the pair’s marriage after four years and two children together.

From what we read earlier this year, it was sadly the addition of these children to the relationship that started Amy and Michael down a path from which they couldn’t recover.

In February, for example, an episode of 1000-Lb Sisters featured how frustrated Amy had grown with Michael’s lack of parental assistance, with sibling Amanda telling Amy at one point on air:

“You are married and have a husband, and he is supposed to be being a dad too.”

Amy Slaton and her estranged spouse, Michael, are featured in this split screen. (TLC)

Now, meanwhile, Amy is speaking out herself for the first time about where things fell apart.

“There was no support. There was no love. There was no kindness. There was just mental abuse,” Amy tells People Magazine in a new feature, noting that it took time for her to open up about the marital problems she was facing.

“I just got tired of hiding it from people,” she added.

Amy also delved into detail about the February fight that prompted a 911 call — and which truly marked the end of this romance.

Remember these happier times??? Amy and her husband Michael are no longer a couple. (TLC)

“I had spilled Glenn’s formula all over the floor,” Amy explains.

“I was trying to tell him I needed a new jar. He was like, ‘No, I’m going to go out and get you one.’ I’m like, ‘I need it right now. He wants a bottle, we’re leaving. I can just stop on my way and get him some.’

“And all hell broke loose.”

Reports at the time indicated that Michael grew “violent,” throwing items around the house in front of sons Gage and Glenn.

Amy and Tammy Slaton are posing here for an old series promo pic. (TLC)

Amy alleges that Halterman refused to give her back her bank card … which she needed to buy the formula, leading to an explosive confrontation between the pair and Amy’s sisters.

The argument was captured on camera for this season of 1000-Lb. Sisters.

“That’s the day I left,” Amy says. “But I was falling out of love with him before that.”

At this point, Amy and Michael scarcely talk, only making contact with each other when it comes to something related to custody of the children.

Amy Slaton is smiling here for a reason. She has a boyfriend named Tony Rodgers! (TikTok)

Thankfully, Amy is happily on the rebound at this poinst.

She’s been dating someone named Tony Rodgers since August.

“Tony supports me in everything I do,” Amy said to People.

“He supports the kids, he supports Tammy, he supports my whole family.”