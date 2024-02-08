Surprise! Johnny Galecki has a wife…and he has a daughter! And we all just found out about it right now!

The Big Bang Theory star shocked fans when he casually revealed in a new interview with Architectural Digest that he was not only married, but father to a beautiful little girl.

Johnny Galecki and his ex-girlfriend Alaina Meyer at a NYC event in 2019. ((Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Statue Of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation))

While he gave no specifics of the when, Johnny did confirm he quietly married Morgan Galecki sometime in the last three years, following his split from ex Alaina Meyer.

As for his new daughter, they welcomed adorable little Oona Evelena sometime in the last year.

Again, they didn’t reveal a date, but AD noted that Morgan was pregnant at the time of the cover shoot and Oona was born “soon after.”

Meet Johnny Galecki’s Wife & Daughter

The funny thing is, the evidence was right under all our noses! Johnny rarely posts photos to his social media, but when he has over the last year, it has been with Morgan, on family adventures, such as this trip to Disney World (above.)

So, the hint of a new romance was there all along. It’s just no one knew how serious it was!

Now, to be clear, the little one in his arms is not their daughter. Johnny has a toddler son with his ex Alaina named Orbison.

In the AD spread, Orbison is seen in photos with his new stepmom and dad, though just like in the Insta pics above, you can’t see his face.

His new sister has not been photographed yet, but her lavish nursery has been!

In the photos, fans could see that the room included a RH cabin bed, a giant stuffed animal bunny and deep rich green and blue woodland animal wallpaper.

Johnny Galecki and ex-girlfriend Kaley Cuoco at a charity event in 2016. ((Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images))

Johnny’s Past Romances

Perhaps part of the reason Johnny kept his marriage under wraps is the fact that prior to this, his romances have always been soooo public.

It all began back in the 90s, when he dated his Roseanne co-star Sara Gilbert, before she came out as a lesbian.

From there, he dated many of the most fashionable women of the day: Ari Graynor, Kelli Garner, and Katie Waissel.

But his most memorable celebrity romance is with his Big Bang co-star Kaley Cuoco. They duo dated for over two years during the show’s 12 year run, but managed to star friends after their split.

Kaley herself has been married – and sadly divorced – several times, but also welcomed her first child with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey in 2023.