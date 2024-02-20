Amy Roloff is Devastated Over What Ex-Husband Did to His Farm

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Amy Roloff knows it isn’t any of her business.

Amy Roloff knows it had no direct impact on her.

And yet Amy Roloff is here to make it evident:

She’s still very disappointed in the actions of her ex-husband.

In a sneak peek at the February 20 season premiere of Little People, Big World, the mother of four admits that she can’t believe Matt Roloff has turned the home in which she used to reside into a short-term rental.

The home in which she raised her kids, even.

“I never pictured that the house that I raised my kids in for the last 30 years [would] be a short-term rental,” Amy says during a confessional via a clip posted a couple days ago by Us Weekly.

“There should be a family or someone in it.”

Back in May 2022, Matt Roloff put 14 acres of his farm up for sale.

The decision caused a riff within his family that still exists because sons Zach and Jeremy believe they were not given a fair chance to purchase the property.

A clear feud still exists between Matt and Zach, the latter of whom slammed his dad as a “coward” shortly after the For Sale sign went up.

After Matt failed to actually find a buyer, meanwhile, he switched lanes many months later and listed the farm house as a short-term rental.

This is where Amy’s feelings come into play.

Regardless of whether the rental process is going “great” for her ex-spouse or not, Amy says on the season premiere that it’s not her place to make choices about the property.

She sold her shares to Matt in 2019.

“Matt owns it all. It’s not like I wish him ill will,” she says in this same footage.

“It makes sense, you know, for Matt to do it. I mean, from a business perspective, or anything, it definitely makes sense.”

This said, Amy acknowledges that it’s “very sad” from her personal perspective… to random people coming in and out of the house in question.

The sneak peek eventually depicts a conversation between Amy and her husband, Chris Marek, about Matt’s latest business move.

“I don’t ask him about those things,” she tells Chris before joking, “You can do that, not me.”

It’s also worth noting, of course, that Chris and Amy got married on the farm in 2021.

As mentioned previously, Matt announced his plans to sell the farm in May 2022, claiming via Instagram back then that Zach and Jeremy “decided not to consider working together toward a possible joint sale.”

He added: “Both of them (along with their growing families) had moved on to other interests and investments.”

Zach later trashed his father’s remarks “extremely misguided and false” via social media.

He may not return to Little People, Big World next year.

After his plans to sell the farm fell through, Matt confirmed in his plans to rent out the property.

“All of the families that looked at the farm but couldn’t get their heads around the long-term commitment of purchasing it are now gonna be able to stay here as a short-term rental, so I think Airbnb,” he told Entertainment Tonight awhile ago.

“We’re gonna set the farm up for more people to share it, for a week or less than a week.

“So we’re very excited about that.”