Travis Kelce enjoyed a significant night of football on Sunday, scoring two touchdowns in an epic Kansas City Chief playoff victory over the Buffalo Bills.

He likely scored in a different way with girlfriend Taylor Swift later that same evening.

The All-Pro tight end caught five total passes in the game for 75 yards, including two touchdowns.

After his first one? Kelce looked up at the luxury suite from where Swift was watching the contest … and then he did this:

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after scoring a 22 yard touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 21, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Yup. That’s the signature heart formation with his hands that Swift so often does in front of fans and/or concert goers.

The singer is best known for doing it while performing the track “Fearless” during the Eras Tour, and her fans frequently employ the gesture as well.

Swift was once again in hand for the game, cheering during Travis Kelce’s big moment with his mom Donna Kelce, father Ed Kelce and older brother Jason Kelce, who took off his shirt at one point and yelled for his sibling after the touchdown.

The artist’s good friend, model and actress Cara Delevingne was also in Buffalo for the divisional round contest.

Travis Kelce blows a kiss her to Taylor Swift. (Getty)

As mentioned previously, the Chiefs beat the Bills 27-24 in the game itself, which marked the ELEVENTH that Taylor has attended since the superstars began dating last summer.

On January 28, Kansas City will take on the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship, which precedes the 2024 Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl will be held in Las Vegas for the first time and it may include Usher performing at halftime, the best quarterback alive participating in it and the world’s most beloved musician watching from the stands.

Hold on to your butts, people, as some might say.

Jerrod Carmichael and singer-songwriter Taylor Swift watch the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 21, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (Getty Images)

According to recent reports, Kelce is at least pondering retirement to spend as much time as humanly possible with Swift in the future.

The professional athlete himself has not confirmed these rumors.

For now, he’s too busy kissing Swift during public outings and/or leading his team to inspiring playoff victories on the field to focus on much beyond the present day.

Recently, an insider told People Magazine that the couple remain “really happy“ together, “but they’re still seeing where it goes.”

If that place ends up being Vegas? Which has numerous 24-hour wedding chapels? And Swift and Kelce decide to take their relationship up a notch and end the Internet forever as we know it?

We won’t exactly object.