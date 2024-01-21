David Gail Dies; Soap Opera Star Was 58 Years Old

Very sad news today out of the entertainment industry:

David Gail, a veteran actor who portrayed Dr. Joe Scanlon on more than 200 episodes of the General Hospital spinoff Port Charles, has passed away.

He was 58 years old.

We send our condolences to the loved ones of actor David Gail. (CBS)

Gail’s sister, Katie Colmenares, confirmed the awful development via an Instagram post on Saturday, writing,

“There’s barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side.

“Always my wingman always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone w me the bears will never be the same but I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another.”

At this time, no details regarding the cause of death have been made available.

Other well-known television credits on the late star’s resume include playing Stuart Carson, the fiancé of Shannen Doherty’s Brenda Walsh in Beverly Hills, 90210; and Dean Collins on the WB drama Savannah.

He was the second actor to portray Dr. Joe Scanlon on the aforementioned daytime drama, taking over the role from Michael Dietz in 1999.

Gail appeared in 216 episodes before exiting the ABC soap the following year.

Pete Ferriero — host and producer of the Beverly Hills 90210 Show podcast — also passed along the news of Gail’s death this weekend, as he uploaded snippets from Gail’s appearances on his beloved Fox program.

“In memory of David Gail. Here are a few stories he shared when he joined the podcast,” the podcast’s official Instagram account wrote on Saturday.

In a comment on Colmenares’ Instagram announcement, Ferriero also remembered Gail as a “kind human,” adding:

“He was filled of life and incredible stories. I am grateful I got to know. I am so saddened for your loss, and the world’s loss. He was a gift to us all.”

Gail was a Tampa, Florida native, was born in 1965, according to his IMDB page.

Previously, he appears on Growing Pains, Doogie Howser, M.D. and Murder, She Wrote in the early 1990s.

In 2002, Gail appeared opposite Bradley Cooper and Colleen Porch in the rom-com Bending All the Rules. His other film appearances include 2004’s Perfect Opposites.

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of David Gail. May he rest in peace.