Todd Chrisley Fears Prison Transfer: They’re Trying to Silence Me!

If Todd Chrisley undergoes a prison transfer, things could become even worse for him.

The fallen reality star has raised the alarm about black mold and other hazards in prison where he’s incarcerated.

But that doesn’t mean that the grass will be greener in a new, unknown prison yard.

In fact, the Chrisley Knows Best star fears that a new set of guards might have it out from him from the get go, to stop him from talking smack.

Todd Chrisley speaks onstage during the ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ panel at the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village on April 1, 2016. (Photo Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

A prison transfer is not what Todd Chrisley wants

TMZ spoke to the reality stars’ attorney, Jay Surgent, about Todd Chrisley’s potential prison transfer.

Why the prison transfer now? Unclear, as no official statement has been given by the prisons in question.

Still, Surgent shared that his client fears that guards and officials at a possible new facility are aware that he has spoken against unacceptable living conditions at FPC Pensacola, his current prison.

The concern is that they might retaliate him or impose restrictions as a punitive measure to prevent him from exposing similar issues at a new facility.

Todd Chrisley attends the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2016. (Photo Credit: David Becker/Getty Images)

At present, Todd is serving a 12-year sentenced (the reduced sentence is now 10 years, which is still a lot) for a series of fraud-related charges.

According to his attorney, he has heard about a possible prison transfer. It’s not official, but it’s enough to make him worry.

Remember, Todd has highlighted not only mold biohazards at the facility, but disgusting prison food and bad plumbing. This is not how any decent society should house its prisoners.

Todd Chrisley attends the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village on April 1, 2016. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

To be reiterate, this is something that Todd has heard through the grapevine. His attorney confirmed that he has not received any official notice.

If Todd were to leave this prison, he would likely end up in another state as part of the federal prison program.

Notably, this is something that his adult daughter, Savannah Chrisley, previously discussed as a possibility.

Todd Chrisley speaks at the WME Party during day 3 of the IEBA 2016 Conference on October 11, 2016. (Photo Credit: Jason Davis/Getty Images for IEBA)

The Chrisley kids don’t want Todd to get a prison transfer, either

These days, Savannah is able to regularly visit Todd and Julie. Todd is in Florida and Julie is in Kentucky.

A transfer could move Todd a relatively short distance … or it could relocate him to another part of the country entirely.

There is a real fear that a retaliatory relocation might place him as far from his family as possible. And even a neutral transfer, with no unjust motivations, could do the same — albeit by accident.

Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019. (Photo Credit: Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)

There are people at Pensacola who might miss Todd

According to Surgent and to Todd’s adult children, he has adopted a mentor role to some of the facility’s other inmates.

Todd has the benefit of a solid education and business experience. Many people are only in prison because they did not have opportunities to make a living without cutting corners.

Famously, Todd believes that his incarceration is the product of a divine plan to help him expose carceral injustice. And, perhaps, to help a few individuals along the way.

Todd Chrisley speaks onstage during the ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ panel at the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village on April 1, 2016. (Photo Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Officially, the Federal Bureau of Prisons would only reassign a prison for a good reason — like medical care or security concerns.

There is no current official statement about Todd, and there’s always a chance that someone was merely taunting him in prison.

If a transfer order does come down, officially, there’s likely little to nothing that he can do. The state is exerting control over almost every aspect of Todd’s life until the end of his sentence.