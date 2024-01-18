Jenelle Evans is embroiled in a controversy that involves her son and her husband.

And now she’s decided to drag her estranged mother into the mix as well.

Back in late September, Jenelle’s 14-year old son, Jace, escaped out of his bedroom window in North Carolina and ran away from home — for the third time in just a few weeks.

From what we can gather, Jace went over to his grandmother’s place and told Barbara Evans that Jenelle’s husband, David Eason, had physically assaulted him.

Jenelle Evans is seen on the set of “Candace” on May 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

From there, Child Protective Services entered the picture to investigate and, very recently Eason got charged with felony strangulation.

Jenelle has spent the past few weeks standing staunchly by Eason’s side, simply gushing over the violent guy in nauseating fashion.

On Wednesday, meanwhile, the former Teen Mom 2 star decided to turn her negative attention to her mother instead.

It all started on Jenelle’s Instagram Stories page… as Evans posted a video of Gypsy Rose Blanchard discussing Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

Jenelle Evans is seen at GBK’s New York Fashion Week Style Lounge 2015 – Day 2 on September 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for GBK Productions)

This condition – which Gypsy’s mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, suffered from – is a mental illness and a form of child abuse in which a caretaker “either makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it look like the child is sick,” according to Medline Plus.

“I’m telling you all, wait until my turn because this is the definition of my mother,” Jenelle wrote about Barbara over the footage.

Jenelle followed up the message by sharing a selfie, which she captioned, “Not afraid of you anymore, Barbara.”

From there… Jenelle seemingly threatened her mother by uploading a video of a pocketknife sitting on her laptop.

In addition to a 100 emoji and crying-laughing emoji, Jenelle added the hashtags “Always Prepared” and “Test Me.”

David Eason and Jenelle Evans attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. (Getty Images)

YIKES, huh?!?

Jenelle and Barbara has quite an ugly history.

The latter basically raised Jace since his birth because Jenelle was dealing with legal issues and substance abuse problems.

This past September, for example, Evans filed a restraining order against Barbara.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason attend the 2016 MTV Movie Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 9, 2016 in Burbank, California. (Getty Images)

After the abuse allegations against Eason came to light, Jenelle jumped on social media to deny the claims that her spouse assaulted her teenager.

“This isn’t about David whether you want to blame him or not,” she said before she took aim at Barbara.

“My mom says a lot of untrue things lately to everyone about me but wanted me to have custody? Imagine what you don’t hear from my side.”

In a follow-up post, Jenelle accused Barbara of “using police to falsely report” situations and said she was “trying to make [them] look bad as a family.”

The MTV alum concluded:

“There are multiple people involved in this situation and they know the truth, and so does God.”