Todd Chrisley is not in a good place at the moment.

And he means this literally.

The former reality star was convicted in June 2022 on various charges of financial fraud and is currently serving a multi-year sentence at Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida.

From Todd’s daughter, we previously heard that conditions in this facility were truly awful.

Earlier this week, meanwhile, Chrisley actually called in himself (alongside his attorney) for an interview with conservative outlets NewsNation.

He told this network the food inmates are being served in jail is “disgustingly filthy” and “out of date by, at minimum, a year.”

He claimed the storage facility in which the food is kept is infested with mice and squirrels… and that the ceiling had to be removed due to black mold.

“They found a dead cat in the ceiling [that] dropped down onto the food,” Chrisley said.

Continued the polarizing figure:

“They are literally starving these men to death here. These men are getting, I don’t know, they are getting a thousand calories a day.”

Poor conditions in prisons across the nation is definitely a topic of debate and interest these days.

Yes, it’s difficult to feel any sympathy for Todd Chrisley, who almost always comes across as an out-of-touch, pompous, entitled A-Hole.

But many people would agree that the point of imprisoning individuals is not to rob them of their basic humanity.

Chrisley told NewsNation that he only eats food that he buys and prepares himself from the commissary.

But that a prison warden has taken to restricting how much he can purchase as punishment… for just being famous, we guess.

“One of the warden’s ways of — I’ve been told this by a staff member — one of the ways she was trying to break me is by cutting down what you can buy in commissary,” Chrisley alleges, saying that he originally could buy 12 packs of tuna a week, which has since been cut to three.

Chrisley said that he has heard recordings of staff members saying that “he needs to be humbled.”

This summer, Chrisley’s lawyer said something similar, telling anyone who would listen that Chrisley is being harassed due to his public profile and alleged attitude.

The Chrisley Knows Best patriarch also said that he is restricted in his communications with fellow jailed wife Julie Chrisley, who is serving her own sentence at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

“It’s devastating. She and I email four or five times a day. But they will hold my emails and hold them on her end as well, as a way of punishment,” Todd said.

“She may not get mine for five days later.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to 12 years and seven years of prison, respectively, for tax evasion and bank fraud.

The former’s sentence was since lowered to 10 years and Julie’s has been reduced to six, while both are being appealed in general by their legal teams.

“I know that God has a greater purpose,” Todd said to wrap up this interview.

“I know He has a greater plan. And I’m not going to let the federal government break my faith.”