Taylor Swift to Travis Kelce: I LOVE YOU!

As previously reported, Travis Kelce earned a trip to this year’s Super Bowl on Sunday when then Kansas City Chiefs knocked off the Baltimore Ravens by a score of 17-10.

It’s very exciting.

But even more exciting for the All-Pro tight end?

He also appears to have earned the complete and total affection of the world’s most popular singer.

Travis Kelce earned a smooch after earning a trip to the Super Bowl in 2024. (Getty)

Taylor Swift, you see, was in attendance at the AFC Championship Game.

She planted a kiss on Kelce’s lips not long after the Chiefs victory, taking to the field post-game in order to celebrate with Kelce and his family members.

“What’s up sweetie?” Kelce could be heard saying in a video shared by a Twitter user on Sunday upon the athlete first seeing his girlfriend.

From there, it looks and sounds as if Swift responds by saying “I’ve never seen you like that,” and then hugs her strong lover.

(Twitter/X)

Later in the same video?

Swift kisses Kelce and seemingly mouths, I love you.

In another piece of footage that has emerged from Kelce and Swift’s interactions on the field after this monumental win, Kelce tells Swift that he’s gonna go back to the locker room to “enjoy” the impending Super Bowl trip with the “guys.”

Taylor seems to say she’s never been happier, and Kelce then drops a L-Bomb of his own on the artist.

Taylor and Travis getting cozy at the AFC game after his big win. ((Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images))

Up next, as just cited above?

Super Bowl LVIII.

It will be held in Las Vegas on February 11 and it will feature the Chiefs playing the San Francisco 49ers.

Swift is performing an Eras Tour concert the night before all the way in Tokyo… but we’ve crunched the numbers, we’ve studied the routes and we’ve analyzed the time zone differences.

In conclusion?

Taylor Swift will be at the Super Bowl.

Taylor Swift embraces boyfriend Travis Kelce after the AFC title game in 2024. (Getty)

Swift spent a great deal of time at the game on Sunday with Donna Kelce, Travis’ mom, and then met up with Travis’ brother, Jason, after the upset win.

Upon being handed the AFC Championship trophy on a makeshift stage after his team overwhelmed the Ravens, Travis quoted the Beastie Boys and screamed out:

“You gotta fight for your right to party!”

Swift could be seen laughing while watching her boyfriend make the iconic speech.

“Believe it, baby! We’re going to Las Vegas, Nevada!” Kelce continued as Swift looked on. “Gonna get us another one!”

You did it, honey! We’d have to imagine that’s what Taylor Swift is saying to Travis Kelce here. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Indeed, the Chiefs defeated the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, which occurred in 2020.

More recently, Kansas City took on the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023 and won Super Bowl LVII just a year ago.

Kelce wasn’t dating Swift at either of those times, however.

“I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift previously said to TIME Magazine of the couple’s strong and candid public support for each other.

“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone.

“And we’re just proud of each other.”