Tammy Slaton is flying high these days.

Sometimes, in a literal and exciting sense.

Other times, simply in the sense that she has shed HUNDREDS of pounds in the last couple of years — and while she knows her work isn’t done, she’d also like a bit more credit from social media users out there daring to cast doubt or blame.

Allow us to give you an example, okay?

On Saturday, the 1000-Lb. Sisters cast member uploaded a video on TikTok in response to a person who remarked on a recent post by telling the TLC personality:

“I hope you’re still focusing on losing weight. Looks like you’ve gained a few pounds! Not a hater, just a caring fan.”

Yikes, huh? Also: WTF?!?

This total stranger was citing footage of Slaton opening up and promoting a multitude of gifts from different small businesses supporting her journey, some of which included candy and other high-calorie snacks.

“I haven’t gained any weight,” the 37-year-old insisted via TikTok. “I have not gained any weight. It was the way the camera was angled.”

Showing impressive poise in the face of an unwarranted critique, Slaton continued:

“I get what you’re saying, but if I’m gonna help small business then I’ll let them send me candy or cookies. It’s up to me to push the candy away and not eat it.

“Y’all see that I’ve made a lot of progress and every day I still make progress.”

Seriously, you guys. Tammy Slaton has made SO, SO much progress.

She recently went on an airplane for the first time and also the beach for the first time and is accomplishing milestones she never previously believed would be possible.

Just about two years ago, she was placed in a medically-induced coma, too, following a serious health scare that prompted Tammy enter a rehab facility in Ohio.

Focusing there on her diet and exercise, Tammy eventually qualified for gastric bypass surgery, helping her drop from over 700 pounds to under 400 pounds.

“Please forgive me if I’m coming off as rude or irritated because I kind of am. Y’all don’t have faith in me,” Tammy went on in her own, well-deserved defense.

“I’ve proven myself numerous times that I can lose weight, that I am losing weight and that I’m still losing weight but y’all continue to post stuff like this and it hurts my feelings.

“Where’s the faith? Where’s the trust?”

Very good questions, in our opinion.

Slaton has often snapped back at critics over the past few months… but she managed to keep her cool in this instance.

“I appreciate y’all trying to look after me but at the same time, I’m the one that’s got to say no,” she concluded on TikTok.

“I’m the one that’s got to push it all away…the candy, the cookies, the cake. I know it’s hard to believe, but I seriously do not eat that stuff that much.

“Not anymore. I don’t even crave sugar that much.”

We could not be more proud of Tammy, especially when you consider that she lost her husband last summer and hasn’t let the grief affect her physical health.

The reality star spoke to People Magazine a short time ago about all the positive changes in her life as a result of her new lifestyle.

“Just being able to walk without a walker or be pushed in a wheelchair, and no oxygen. I don’t even sleep with it at night anymore,” Tammy told the outlet.

“Then it was being able to fit in a regular vehicle, front seat, and then the belt buckle, and not have to use an extender now.

“So I mean, just what seems minor to some people is giant for me.”