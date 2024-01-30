Horrible news today out of the world of enterainment:

Amanda Elizabeth Davies, the daughter of veteran One Life to Live actress Erika Slezak, has passed away unexpectedly.

She was 42 years old.

Erika Slezak on stage during The 40th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 16, 2013 in Beverly Hills. (Getty)

How did Amanda Davies die? What was the cause?

This tragedy was confirmed late on Monday by Slezak’s official website, which posted the following message:

“It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of Erika’s daughter Amanda Elizabeth Davies who died very suddenly.

The family is heartbroken and would appreciate privacy at this time.“

Other than the note about her death being sudden, no official cause of death has been revealed at this time. We will update as we learn more.

Erica Slezak is pictured here back in 2012. (Getty Images)

Amanda Elizabeth Davies’ Career & Working With Her Legendary Mother

Slezak portrayed the character of Victoria “Viki” Lord on One Life to Live, which aired on ABC from 1968 through 2012 (and was briefly revived as a Web series in 2013).

During her four decades on the show, Slezak won a record six Daytime Emmy Awards.

Davies, meanwhile, actually played the teenage version of her mother’s character in a number of flashbacks in 2003.

She’s pictured below on the set of this soap opera alongside her famous mother:

Amanda Elizabeth Davies and Erika Slezak on the set of One Life to Live. (ABC)

Davies’ father, Brian Davies, is also an actor, having starred in American Gigolo, Convoy, The Age of Innocence and other movies.

“This just broke my heart. My thoughts are with dear Erika at this time. I know how much she loved her children,” television journalist Michael Fairman wrote on Twitter following the news of Davies’ death last night.

His post included a photo of Slezak and Davies smiling together.

This is the second death to hit One Life to Live in as many months.

Just this past December, Kamar de los Reyes, who played cop Antonio Vega, died at the age of 56 after a brief battle with cancer.

Erika Slezak arrives to the 34th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on June 15, 2007 in Hollywood. (Getty Images)

Last summer, Slezak also shared condolences after her One Life to Live costar Andrea Evans — who took on the role of teenager Tina Lord — passed away of cancer in July 2023 at 66.

“Andrea and I worked together for so long,” Slezak wrote on her website at the time.

“On her first day at work, she was living one block away from me and I walked her to work.

“She was just a child — never been to N.Y.C. — so sweet and kind and loving. Amazing that she played such a complicated, confused and selfish character so well.”

We send our condolences to Erika Slezak and others who knew Amanda Elizabeth Davies well.

May she rest in peace.