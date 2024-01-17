Christine Brown and David Woolley: Are They Still Together?!?

Christine Brown is no longer a sister wife.

But she’s very much a topic of interest among Sister Wives fans.

The mother of six became the first of Kody Brown’s spiritual spouses to walk away from her plural family, making this monumental decision back in November 2021.

Christine also then became the first of Kody Brown’s spiritual spouses to truly move on, actually getting married this past October to a man named David Woolley.

David Woolley sits alongside Christine Brown in this scene from Sister Wives. (TLC)

The couple has been in the news often of late because spent the past two Sunday nights airing special episodes that focused on Christine and David’s wedding.

Prior to these specials, Woolley made his very first appearance on Sister Wives proper.

All of these scenes featuring Woolley were taped several months ago, however, prompting many fans to wonder just where he stands these days with Christine.

Very few marriages that result from reality television in any way work out in the long run, you know?

Christine Brown and David Woolley look so cute in this photo from Sister Wives. (TLC)

So… are David Woolley and Christine Brown still married?

YES, happily so it seems.

Brown confirmed she and her husband were still an item with an Instagram post of their wedding photos after the first part of their special aired on January 7.

“Next week you can join us for our perfect wedding day!! @tlc #sisterwives #wedding,” Christine captioned an Instagram snapshot of her and David on their big, romantic day.

Christine Brown gesture here at David Woolley during his first Sister Wives appearance. (TLC)

On this same date, Brown also shared an Instagram photo of their wedding cake writing along with it:

“Our DELICIOUS Wedding cakes were made by @littlefarmcakesutah Ashley is so talented!! Are you a ‘shove in the face’ or “serve nicely” fan? You’ll see our Wedding soon on TLC! #wedding #baker #delicious.”

Christine has also compared Woolley to an ice cream flavor.

In, like gushing and lovely fashion.

Christine Brown delves into her marriage in this scene from Sister Wives. (TLC)

In an interview with In Touch Weekly in this month, Christine explained why she and David wanted to film their nuptials for the small screen.

“We were talking about our wedding and things like that,” she told this publication.

“And then just through the discussion he’s like, ‘Look, you have people that have been watching you for 14 years now and they’ve been following your story and now you have this romance and you have everything that you wanted. And I think they would appreciate watching it.'”

Added Woolley of the reception, which took place in Utah:

“I knew she wanted her fairytale wedding, and so I wanted to give her what she wanted on that part, too. And I did, too.”

Christine Brown is featured in this Sister Wives interview. (TLC)

In conclusion, Woolley told this tabloid that he knew Christine Brown’s wedding and happiness meant “everything”’ to Sister Wives viewers, which is why he agreed to go through with the aforementioned specials.

“I knew that they wanted to be part of it, and I had no problem with it,” he said of these fans.

“It was different to see all the cameras and everything and all this stuff going on. I thought we were at a royal wedding, and it was like,

“‘Wait a minute, this is my wedding.’ This is weird. Because there was too much attention going on. It was crazy.”