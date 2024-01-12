On the most recent episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, Tammy Slaton expressed extreme concern over her husband, Caleb Willingham.

As it turned out… for a very good and tragic and understandable reason.

In one of the more unfortunate developments in reality TV history, Slaton’s husband, Caleb Willingham, passed away in June 2023 from reasons related to his weight gain.

But the latest season of this TLC reality series was filmed many months ago…

Tammy Slaton poses here for a TLC promotional photograph. (Photo Credit: TLC)

… which means Willingham is featured prominently.

On January 9, therefore, viewers sadly watched as Tammy visited Caleb in the Ohio rehab center that she, herself, left previously because she had accomplished her weight loss goals.

But Caleb was still there. He was struggling. Big time.

At one point, the scale revealed that Caleb had lost 12.5 pounds, although he remained 524.6 pounds, which meant he still didn’t qualify for weight loss surgery.

Tammy Slaton speaks here to her late husband via FaceTime. (Image Credit: TLC)

“I really am proud of him for maintaining under 525,” Tammy told her spouse. “But to be honest, it’s a little concerning.”

In order to have the surgery that helped both Tammy and her sibling, Amy, Caleb would need to drop below 500 pounds.

Until then, he would have to stay at the rehab facility.

“I’m not gonna sugar coat everything, I’m still struggling with this eating thing,” Caleb admitted on air. “I don’t know how I’m getting this far out of control.”

Tammy Slaton looks over at her late husband in this scene from 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

Later on the installment, Tammy grew even more concerned when she saw a basket full of snacks in Caleb’s room.

“It’s not all about the snacks,” she told her husband. “Food addiction is deadly and I need you to understand that this is serious. It’s life or death.”

This was eerie to see transpire.

Because, we cited above, Slaton proved to be prescient. Willingham died a short time later.

Tammy Slaton via a confessional on 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

It seemed at the time as if Tammy had gotten through to Caleb because he vowed to “fight” so that he could “get home” to her in Kentucky.

Alas, we know what ended up happening.

“I am devastated to share the news of my husband’s passing,” the TLC personality said in a statement this past summer.

“He was my best friend and I loved him dearly. When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me.

“Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”