Shannen Doherty Wants Her Funeral Free Of People ‘I Don’t Want’ There

Shannen Doherty doesn’t want some people at her funeral. And she’s letting them know it, before it’s too late.

But let’s back pedal for a second here. Shannen is FINE.

Yes, she has been battling cancer on-and-off since 2015, but she is a fighter and survivor.

In fact, in 2023, when she revealed that the cancer had spread to her bones as well as her brain, she quickly added that she was “not done living” and had more in her still.

However, she has given her final rest some thought, and she’s not shy about sharing.

Shannen Doherty walks the carpet at the Farrah Fawcett Foundation’s “Tex-Mex Fiesta” honoring Marcia Cross at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on September 6, 2019. ( LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

Shannen Doherty’s Funeral Guests: There’s People ‘I Don’t Want’ There

“There’s a lot of people that I think would show up that I don’t want there,” Shannen said during her Monday, January 15, episode of the “Let’s Be Clear” podcast.

“I don’t want them there because their reasons for showing up aren’t necessarily the best reasons.”

While Shannen doesn’t drop any names, she does allude that she’s talking about people who she’s had issues with during her life — the kind of issues not likely resolved before her passing. She added that these people would only come because it was the “the politically correct thing to do.”

Shannen with close friend, Sarah Michelle Gellar in 2019. ( (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel ))

“They don’t really like me and, you know, they have their reasons and good for them, but they don’t actually really like me enough to show up to my funeral,” she added.

Furthermore, there is, shall we say, vibe that Shannen is after for when she’s laid to rest.

“I want my funeral to be like a love fest,” she said. “I don’t want people to be crying or people to privately be like, ‘Thank God that bitch is dead now.’ Those are the things I don’t want.”

How Is Shannen Doing Now?

Shannen in 2016, a the start of her cancer battle. ( (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images))

In a way, it can be rather positive that Shannen is talking so openly about this delicate subject.

For one thing, it ensures her wishes are met. But for another, it allows Shannen not to live in fear, especially when she is fighting so hard to live!

In a previous podcast, Shannen talked about she’s hopeful to have a few more years to get that much closer to a cure.

“I always talk about the fact that we just need to squeeze out another three to five years,” Shannen said when she talked about how long she has to live. “And then there’s going to be T-cell therapy or there’s going to be this.”

Shannen was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015. She underwent chemotherapy until February 2017, and successfully went into remission by April that year. By February 2020, however, Doherty announced that her cancer had returned as stage IV.