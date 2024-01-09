What were Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez gossiping about? Time to spill the tea!

There was more to Taylor Swift’s Golden Globes appearance than Jo Koy’s cringefail jokes.

She also met up with friends, including longtime bestie and fellow superstar talent, Selena Gomez.

Taylor and Selena spoke excitedly to each other. And some fans believe that they know what their conversation was all about.

Taylor Swift arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024, (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

In the wake of Sunday night’s Golden Globes, a video of Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift has been making the rounds on social media.

During the clip, eyewitnesses spotted the two chatting alongside Keleigh Sperry during one of the award show’s commercial breaks.

Selena seemed to have a lot to say. They were careful to keep their words less than audible. But sometimes, fans can fill in the gaps.

Selena Gomez arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Instantly, fan speculation was that Selena had been speaking about Timothee Chalamet, who also attended the award show.

Famously, Timmy and Kylie Jenner were all over each other at the Golden Globes. The two have become increasingly public since their entanglement began last year.

According to fans, it seemed like Selena was describing asking for a pic with Timothee … and, oddly, him declining.

Taylor Swift attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

A lip-reading expert named Jeremy Freeman spoke to Page Six about what Selena was really saying to Taylor Swift.

According to Freeman, Selena said: “He didn’t want a picture with me. He said no.”

Allegedly, Keleigh Sperry asked for clarification, saying “Timothee?” And Selena’s response was a nod before Taylor’s jaw dropped in apparent shock before exchanging whispers with her bestie.

Selena Gomez attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

An inside source spoke to Page Six about what Taylor and Selena were really discussing. Or, rather, what they weren’t.

According to this individual, Selena did not discuss Kylie and Timmy.

In fact, the source went on to say that Selena “never saw,” spoke to, or “went up to them and asked for a photo.”

Timothee Chalamet arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

We should all keep in mind that lip-reading is an extremely imprecise practice. It is, at best, educated guesswork — and it’s easy for assumptions to fill in the blanks.

If lip-reading were more accurate, sign language would be less vital to many people’s everyday communication.

No one, including that inside source, is accusing amateur or professional lip-readers of lying. If they made a mistake, it’s likely because they made their best guesses — because that’s how lip-reading works.

Kylie Jenner and TimothÃ©e Chalamet attend the WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards sponsored by Harry Winston, Hyundai Motor America, Montblanc, RÃ©my Martin and Roche Bobois at MoMA on November 01, 2023. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards)

And certainly, Kylie and Timothee would have been on people’s minds. The Golden Globes cameras zeroed in on the two during commercial breaks.

Viewers at home saw them if they streamed from the award show’s site instead of watching on TV.

We feel relieved to hear that no one snubbed an incomparable talent like Selena Gomez. It would be very weird if someone did.

TimothÃ©e Chalamet attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Timothee Chalamet Responds to the Rumor

TMZ caught up with Timothee to ask about the alleged bad blood between Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez.

First and foremost, they asked him if everything is cool between him and Selena.

Timmy replied “of course.” He wasn’t eager to give a straight answer, but it does seem like the rumors surprised him.

As for what Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez discussed at the Golden Globes, he likely doesn’t know.

But when TMZ asked about the rumor that Kylie had snubbed Selena, he said “no.” It sounds like nothing remotely like that went down.

There’s no reason to think that it happened — or that Selena said anything of the sort.

Selena Gomez responds to the rumor

“Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up,” Selena Gomez commented under an E! News post on Tuesday afternoon.

“Not that that’s anyone business,” she then quickly affirmed.

That should settle that rumor! (Okay, but which of Selena’s friend hooked up?)