Selena Gomez and Timothee Chalamet are friends. They have been for years.

Apparently, most people have forgotten this, given the ridiculous drama that unfolded at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Some whispered chatter, a game a telephone, and some unexpected PDA all resulted in a blown out of proportion “scandal” for the pair. But what actually went down?

A picture perfect pair! ((Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards))

Selena Gomez & Kylie Jenner Drama at the Globes

If you missed it, the Globes gathered together a slew of big stars on January 7, 2024.

Among them were Selena, her bestie Taylor Swift, and Keleigh Sperry, aka Miles Teller’s wife.

The trio were spotted having an animated conversation during a commercial break and immediately, fans went into overdrive attempting to decipher what they could be talking about.

One lip-reading sleuth claimed they could see Keleigh mouthing the word, “Timothee.” As it happened, Chalamet was also in the room where it happened, and he wasn’t alone.

Kylie Jenner, his new girlfriend was at his table, and the two were spotted kissing and chatting all night.

Fans immediately suspected that somehow, at some point in the night, Kylie and Timothee snubbed Selena, escalating rumors that there’s beef between the two female superstars.

Are Kylie and Selena Feuding?

Honestly, it depends who you ask.

If you ask Timmy, the answer is a resounding “no.” TMZ caught up with the Wonka star the day after the Globes and asked him straight out if the was any bad blood with Selener, or if Kylie denied her a photo.

Selena Gomez and Timothee Chalamet dressed to the nines at the 2024 Golden Globes. ((Photos by Amy Sussman/Getty Images))

He called the whole thing BS and refused to entertain the conversation further.

So far, neither Selena or Kylie have addressed the rumors directly.

But this isn’t the first time that the women have been pitted against each other. Back in February 2023, Kylie was accused for shading Selena over an eyebrow video. Then, Selena was accused of calling both Kylie and Hailey Bieber “mean girls” after supposedly liking some TikTok videos.

Both of them deny everything.

Kylie said at the time: “This is reaching. No shade towards Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts. You guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly.”

Selena agreed: “It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie’s.”

Selena Gomez attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 ((Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images))

Selena Gomez & Timothee Chalamet’s Movie Together

Just because they don’t have beef, doesn’t mean they don’t history!

The pair made out in a Woody Allen film in 2019. A Rainy Day In New York, which also starred Elle Fanning, is a romantic comedy following the romantic goings-on of college students in Manhattan.

Timothee played the protagonist opposite Elle, while Selena’s role was smaller. Still, their characters did get to enjoy a liplock.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd attend the 2017 Met Gala. ( (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images For US Weekly))

Passionate kiss on the big screen aside, there has never been any evidence that the pair dated while filming together.

Around that time, Selena was in — or just ending — a very serious relationship with The Weeknd.

As for Timothee, he was liking still linked to Lily-Rose Depp, who he dated for a year and half.