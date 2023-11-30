Meri Brown: Look Out, Kody! I Refuse to Be Silent Any Longer!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meri Brown has already said she’s shocked.

Meri Brown has already said she’s sad.

And now Meri Brown has something else to say about the end of her marriage to Kody Brown, along with the end of this same person’s relationships with spiritual spouses Janelle and Christine.

The only question remaining is this: Just how frightened should Kody be at the moment?!?

Meri Brown sits down here and talks about all the ways in which her marriage fell apart. (TLC)

In a preview for next Sunday’s second installment of TLC’s Sister Wives: One on One Special, Meri gets very candid.

She expresses a mixture of the frustration and renewed confidence while discussing Kody, telling host Sukanya Krishnan that the two used to be “mad about each other.”

But that was a long time ago.

“Isn’t it not about him hearing you? Isn’t it about you being heard?” Krishnan asks.

“Oh, my voice will be heard. I will no longer be silent,” replies Meri.

Meri Brown is looking here into the camera and admitting her relationship is over. (TLC)

Brown has faced criticism for over a year now due to her decision NOT to walk away from a husband who clearly had lost interest in her.

On the November 19 episode of Sister Wives, Meri and Kody officially ended their romance.

But it had really been over for ages.

As previously reported on this website, the reality stars had not slept together in a decade.

Meri Brown appears to be ruminating on life in this photo from an episode of Sister Wives. (TLC)

On the aforementioned special, Meri also discussed some of the low points of her union.

“He would ask me to do things and ask me to be a certain way or ask me to fix a certain situation, but it’s not good enough,” she explained on air.

Yes, Meri held out hope for a very long time.

But she implies here that Kody led her on in some ways.

“He should have told me, because I’m still sitting here holding onto the idea that maybe you might get your head out of your butt,” she said.

Kody Brown and Meri Brown are no longer a couple. The latter should be thankful for this. (TLC)

Meri and Kody’s marriage ended after 32 years this past January, only TLC viewers only just saw it play out on Season 18.

At the time, Meri delved into how she knew it was over:

“You know, our first anniversary that we had here in Flagstaff, it was cheers to a new beginning as opposed to this last anniversary he’s like, ‘I don’t even know why you called me Meri.’

“He’s like, ‘We’re not married. We’re not acting as married.'”

She added:

I said to him, ‘Then if that’s where we are, don’t you think that we should address that publicly?’

“And he said, ‘No I don’t want to address it. I don’t want that to be out there publicly because I don’t want that judgment.'”

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.