Why Christina Applegate Got A Standing Ovation At the Emmys

Christina Applegate’s MS health battle is why she got a standing ovation at the Emmys this year.

And rightfully so!

For decades, Christina has been delighting fans with her wit and charm on TV and film. Since making her mark as Al Bundy’s teenage daughter on Married with Children in the 90’s, she’s been a beloved star.

Christina Applegate arrives at the Emmys using a cane and host Anthony Anderson to get across the stage. ((Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images))

But she’s also had to deal with some incredibly difficult health struggles, which have actually prompted her to say that she’s retired from acting for the time being.

Here’s what you need to know

Christina Applegate Got A Standing Ovation At the Emmys

Christina Applegate surprised the 2023 Emmys audience by starting the show on Anthony Anderson’s arm to present the award for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

As she made her way across the stage to present the first award of the night, every single soul in the place got to their feet and applauded her.

Why? Because even something as simple as taking a walk has become incredibly difficult for Christina.

Tears welled in Christina’s eyes as the crowd sprang to their feet for her. ((Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images))

She announced in August 2021 that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), MS a disease that attacks the central nervous system, particularly the brain and spinal cord.

As she bravely reached the podium and took in the scene, Christina teared up at the sight of Hollywood honoring her in such a way. But then, she showed off just want makes her so special: her sense of humor.

“Thank you so much,” Applegate told the Emmys audience as they cheered. “Oh my god, you’re totally shaming me with disability by standing up. It’s fine…Body not by Ozempic. Okay, let’s go.”

In August 2021, Christina Applegate revealed in a tweet that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Calling the diagnosis a “strange journey,” she admitted she knew she had a “tough road” ahead of her, but vowed to “keep going”.

“As one of my friends that has MS said ‘we wake up and take the indicated action.’ And that’s what I do.”

Despite the diagnosis, Christina was able to finish filming the final season of her hit Netflix show, Dead To Me, alongside Linda Cardellini. In fact, she got the news while she was filming.

Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini and creator Liz Feldman attend “Dead To Me” #NETFLIXFYSEE For Your Consideration Event at Netflix FYSEE At Raleigh Studios on June 03, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. ((Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images))

“I found out on a Monday after work that I had MS, a disease I’m gonna have for the rest of my life,” she explained to Kelly Clarkson in 2022. “I didn’t know what was happening to me. I couldn’t walk. They had to use a wheelchair to get me to set. I was freaking out.”

Since then, Christina has kept a fairly low profile, opting to make far less press appearances in recent years in order to rest and heal.

Christina Applegate’s Other Health Issues

Unfortunately, Christina’s been dealt a rough hand in her adult life.

Prior to the MS diagnosis, the TV star was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008.

Things went from bad to worse quickly when she learned she had the BRCA1 genetic mutation.

What started off as the disease being found in only her left breast quickly turned into a conversation about how she was at risk for both breast and ovarian cancer.

In the end, to give herself the best change, she opted to have a double mastectomy and later to remove her ovaries and fallopian tubes.

‘Married with Children’ stars David Faustino, Katey Sagal, Amanda Bearse, and Christina Applegate attend a ceremony honoring Christina Applegate with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on November 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. ((Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix))

What is the life expectancy of someone with multiple sclerosis?



The National Multiple Sclerosis Society explains that MS is generally not been considered a fatal disease.

In a study they shared from 2015, they also shared optimistic news that life expectancy for people with MS has been increasing over time.

However, because of the debilitating conditions associated with the disease, most people do die due to complications from MS after being diagnosed.

However, they also found that the median age of survival of people with MS was 76 years, versus 83 years for the matched population.

Christina Applegate attends 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. ((Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images))

Christina Applegate Today: How Is She Doing?

Despite taking a step back from the limelight in recent years to heal, Christina is still as vibrant as she ever was.

Though she gave some consideration to retiring after staring in Dead to Me, now she’s looking at other avenues to stay in Hollywood.

“Right now, I couldn’t imagine getting up at 5 a.m. and spending 12 to 14 hours on a set,” she told the LA Times. “I don’t have that in me at this moment.”

However, she does see herself getting into some lucrative work behind the scenes!

Christina envisions her next steps to include producing, developing and “doing a shit ton of voiceovers to make some cash to make sure that my daughter’s fed and we’re homed.”

Hell yes! We’d love to see that for her!

