Meri Brown, is that really you?!?

Late this week, the veteran Sister Wives cast member debuted a fresh new look and a fresh new attitude on Instagram.

As you can see below, Meri has layered her hair. It now sits slightly above her shoulders … and it’s red!

What do you think, folks?

Meri Brown debuted this new look in late 2023. (Instagram)

AUsing a quote by Coco Chanel to explain the basis for the transformation, Brown revealed the hairstyle on Instagram and wrote in the caption:

“A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life.”

She also added “Worthy up” as a hashtag.

Brown has been taking this sort of approach for several weeks now, having recently said for example that she won’t remain silent any longer.

Meri Brown appears to be ruminating on life in this photo from an episode of Sister Wives. (TLC)

“Oh, my voice will be heard. I will no longer be silent,” Meri said on the Sister Wives one-on-one special, seemingly clapping back at those who criticized her for taking so long to split from Kody Brown.

On the aforementioned special, Meri also delved into some of the low points of her union.

“He would ask me to do things and ask me to be a certain way or ask me to fix a certain situation, but it’s not good enough,” she explained on air.

Meri at last grew tired of all the ways in which Kody led her on, too.

“He should have told me, because I’m still sitting here holding onto the idea that maybe you might get your head out of your butt,” she said at the time.

Meri Brown is at last free from the control of Kody Brown. (TLC)

In August, Meri also reflected on the transformative year she’s had since separating from her husband of 32 years.

“This year has been a season of change for me,” she began via Instagram.

“A time to look inward, decide what is me now, what is not anymore. A time to cherish the past and the memories it holds while also letting go and reaching for my future.”

Brown wrote back then that she was focused on exploring “new things, new places, new people, new environments” and was ready to create an “updated version” of herself.

Meri Brown is looking here into the camera and admitting her relationship is over. (TLC)

At this point, Meri says she’s done with her ex-sister wives and looking ahead to what is next.

In November, Brown encouraged her social media followers to focus on their goals as the new year approaches.

“The dreams you have, the goals you set for yourself, don’t have to wait till the new year, the next month, or Monday.

“You can take care of yourself by valuing your dreams and knowing you’re worthy of accomplishing them,” Meri wrote on social media.