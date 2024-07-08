Britney Spears Single – & Celibate?! Vows ‘Never’ To Be With Another Man

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Britney Spears is single, and it doesn’t sound like the happiest breakup.

Following her divorce, Britney Spears’ dating life has received a lot of scrutiny.

Her fans fear that opportunists might take advantage of her. And her enemies will use any spin to reinstate her conservatorship.

Now, Britney has announced that she’s single once again. And she’s so not ready to mingle. In fact, she may be ready to be boysober for a long time!

Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Britney Spears is single AF!

Late in the night on Sunday, July 7, Britney Spears took to her Instagram account to share some news.

It began with a quote: “Her attitude is savage, but her heart is gold.” This may be an approximate quote from ARY lyrics, but various versions of this line are very popular on Pinterest.

However, it was the caption to Britney’s Instagram post that raised eyebrows and caught people’s attention. A caption that she has since removed.

Many archives of news stories, articles, art, and other media have vanished from the internet. However, when it comes to things like nudes, cringe interactions, and bitter Instagram captions, the internet is forever.

So you can see Britney’s caption for yourself … just not on her live Instagram page.

“Single as f–k!” Britney Spears announced. “I will never be with another man as long as I live!”

Now, it’s become a going trend in 2024 to go “boysober” or take a break from dating/sex as a form of self-care.

While we’re pro making any choice that brings peace to a person’s life, it may not be as simple as all that for Britney.

But then again, when is it ever?!

Clearly, things went south with New Boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz

Britney Spears posted her declaration that she is now “single,” then deactivated her Instagram during the wee hours of Monday morning.

Within hours, however, it was back up. She had clearly thought better of her caption, however, as she had removed it.

It is unclear if the revision to her social media means that she has changed her mind about Soliz or about being single. However, this was not her first post on the topic.

Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on July 22, 2019. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

On Sunday, Britney asked her followers over her Instagram Stories about paparazzi photos of the two of them dating back to April.

“Why was he going 90 in a neighborhood with one pap following only to roll the window down when the pap pulls to the side of me ????” Britney asked.

“Then he calls his mom and says he’s being harassed,” she shared with her followers. “Why did he roll the window down with me crying in the seat??”

Britney Spears speaks during the grand opening of the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation Britney Spears Campus on November 4, 2017. (Photo Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Is Britney Spears just being paranoid?

It is important to remember that, for many years, people in Britney’s inner circle cultivated connections with tabloids and paparazzi. Britney would go on a simple shopping trip, but her team would agonize over her hair … and then tip off photographers that she’d be there.

Whether she is single or dating, Britney will always need to remain vigilant for people who aren’t putting her first.

Ultimately, it doesn’t matter why Soliz made Britney feel exposed around paparazzi. You don’t have to be a conspirator to be a lousy boyfriend. Perhaps she’s better off single.