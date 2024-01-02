Ian Ziering has opened up about a truly harrowing experience.

On the afternoon of December 31, the veteran actor was the apparent victim of a violent brawl involving multiple motorcycle riders on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.

TMZ actually posted footage from the shocking fight, which was recorded by an onlooker at the time.

Ziering — forever best known for his iconic role as Steve Sanders on Beverly Hills, 90210 — then wrote at length about the incident on Instagram.

“Yesterday, I experienced an alarming incident involving a group of individuals on mini bikes,” he explained to open a statement.

“While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation. In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car.

“This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself.”

From what we can gather, no one was seriously injured in the fight. Nor were the police even called at any point.

“I am relieved to report that my daughter and I are both completely unscathed, but the incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace,” continued Ziering.

“This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior.”

Aside from his aforementioned role on Beverly Hills, 90210, Ziering has starred in multiple Sharknado movies and appeared on episodes of such shows as Malibu Rescue and Swamp Thing.

His 12-year old daughter, Mia, appears to have been present when this brawl broke out… but was unharmed and not directly involved in any fisticuffs.

“As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient,” added Ziering on social media.

I have always been an advocate for standing up against intimidation and misconduct, and this incident reinforces my belief in the importance of personal and community safety.

“We must address the underlying issues that lead to such disruptive behavior and ensure that our streets are safe for everyone.”

The ugly confrontation ended with all parties eventually getting back into their vehicles and driving away.

Concluded the star:

“I urge city officials and law enforcement to take decisive action against such lawlessness and provide the necessary resources to prevent future occurrences.

“I am thankful for the support of my family, friends, and fans during this time. It’s in challenging moments like these that the strength and unity of our community are most vital. Happy new year.”