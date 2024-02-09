At last, the Kailyn Lowry baby journey is complete and the twins have names.

And what a journey it has been!

Back in November, from what we can gather, the former Teen Mom 2 star welcomed twins.

Except Lowry played coy for several weeks afterward, even posting photos of her rather large stomach to make it appear as if she were still pregnant.

Kailyn Lowry attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV)

Then, in mid-January, Lowry and boyfriend Elijah Scott co-hosted a podcast in which they at last confirmed the kids were born at some point in late 2023.

Kailyn went into detail about the C-Section that brought her sixth and seventh child into the world… along with how frightened she was for the health of her first daughter.

“I had never seen a baby in my life not wake up to eat or show signs of hunger. She would just sleep through feedings,” Lowry told listeners of her podcast last month.

“She never had any feeding cues and when I tried to feed her, she wouldn’t take a bottle.”

Kailyn Lowry is a mother of seven kids overall. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The twins were born five weeks early and were in the NICU for awhile, but now we can happily report they are comfortably at home with Kailyn, Elijah… and Kailyn’s other five children.

Elsewhere, there’s been ongoing speculation over the names of these twins.

Some astute social media users thought they had cracked some sort of code and determined at least one name a few days ago.

But now Lowry has come forward and finally revealed the name of her sixth son and first daughter.

Kailyn Lowry looks very unhappy in this screenshot from Teen Mom 2. (Image Credit: MTV)

“Complete. Whole. Everybody’s here,” the 31-year old just captioned a lovely Instagram video of the twins’ nursery.

The video subtly also stated that Kailyn and Scott named their newborn son Verse and their newborn daughter Valley.

Yes, Verse and Valley. The rumors were TRUE!

We have to assume that they share their father’s last name, so the full names would be Verse Scott and Valley Scott.

Kailyn Lowry is pictured here on an episode of Teen Mom 2, courtesy of an installment that aired in 2022. (Photo Credit: MTV)

Kailynis also mother to Isaac, 14, Lincoln, 10, Lux, 6, Creed, 3, and Rio, 14 months.

She has these kids by five different men, which isn’t a judgment. It’s just a fact.

For the record, though, Lowry said on another recent podcast that she’s done having kids — because the doctors tied her tubes during the aforementioned C-section.

“No more pregnancy, no more pregnancies, no more surprise pregnancies, unplanned pregnancies, pregnancy, surrogacy, none of it. It’s all done. The chapter of motherhood will be closing as far of baby-making, but I’m excited for my kids,” Kailyn previously explained.

She later added of Verse and Valley:

“I feel grateful, thankful, fulfilled, happy, complete… we’re putting an addition on our house because of this. I feel so blessed.

“They are good babies.”