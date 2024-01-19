Kailyn Lowry FINALLY Admits: I Gave Birth to Twins!

The truth has finally come out.

When it comes to Kailyn Lowry and her womb, the adorable, precious, blessed truth has finally come out.

On the latest edition of her Barely Famous podcast, the former Teen Mom star at last turned ongoing rumors into cold, hard reality by admitting that she’s a mother of SEVEN children now.

Are triplets next?!

We had first heard this was the case way back in November.

“I ended up delivering at 35 weeks,” Lowry told listeners this week, however, putting an end to one of the strangest celebrity gossip tales in recent memory.

Over the past two-plus months, Kailyn has shared numerous photos of her large baby bump, implying that she was still pregnant… despite solid reporting to the contrary.

On this podcast episode, though, Lowry delved into the details of what sounds like a complicated and potentially dangerous labor and delivery.

Lowry explained that she had a C-section planned, but ended up rushing to the hospital early because she felt as if she was in labor.

“I cried a lot. Mainly out of absolute fear of having a c-section,” Lowry admitted on air, adding at the time:

“I was terrified because I didn’t love the idea, but I knew I had to do it because the baby was breached.”

We can only imagine how frightening this entire experience must have been for the ex-MTV personality.

Lowry is now a mother of seven children.

She shares the aforementioned newborns — one of whom is a girl, Kailyn’s first daughter — with her boyfriend Elijah Scott, along with 14-month old Rio.

Lowry is also the mother of three-year old Creed and six-year old Lux with ex Chris Lopez; she has a 10-year-old son named Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin; and a 14-year-old son named Isaac with ex Jo Rivera.

Also of note?

Lowry now confirms she is officially and medically done having kids.

“They cut my tubes out,” she said, adding that she was surprised that they tell women that they might feel a pang of regret after getting the procedure done.

Many of these women, as we assume however, aren’t parents of seven.

“I don’t regret it. But also if I did not get my tubes taken out and got pregnant again it would not…like it wouldn’t have upset me,” she admitted.

Lowry’s final thoughts on her C-section, based on notes she wrote on her phone, were simple and straightforward:

“I hated every minute of it, wouldn’t recommend it to anyone.”

To be clear, we still don’t know the names of Lowry’s two new kids; nor do we know for certain when they were born.

She and Scott, who joined as a guest for this podcast, just said the twins were six weeks old when the podcast was recorded.

“The chapter of motherhood will be closing as far as baby-making, but I’m excited for my kids,” Lowry said previously.

“Now I feel like our family is complete.

“I won’t have anything missing. I won’t feel like, ‘What if we had another one?’ I’m excited to explore this motherhood journey in terms of privacy and putting out what I want to put out. I’m excited for that.”

The only question now remaining… when will Lowry and Scott get engaged?!?