By one normally reliable account, Kailyn Lowry now has three children with Elijah Scott.

Back in mid-October, the former Teen Mom 2 star finally admitted that she gave birth to a son named Rio in November 2023.

Then, soon after, sources confirmed to The Sun that Lowry also welcomed twins that belong to Scott.

Take that with a grain of salt though: Kailyn hasn’t confirmed it herself, and no other outlet has reported it, either.

Kailyn Lowry attends the 27th Annual Webby Awards on May 15, 2023 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Webby Awards)

Still, we know that Lowry is quite serious with Scott, which has prompted an obvious question from many fans and followers:

Is he ever gonna put a ring on it?!?

Will Kailyn Lowry Marry Boyfriend Elijah Scott?

“He’s been pushing for it,” Lowry recently told People Magazine of a potential engagement/proposal.

However, she was quick to add that she had reservations.

“But I’ve already kind of done marriage once and I f-cked it up royally. So I’m a little hesitant.”

Indeed, Lowry was married for five years to Javi Marroquin.

The relationship ended in pretty ugly fashion, with both sides accusing the other of infidelity.

The ex-spouses share a nine-year old son named Lincoln and are on decent terms at this point.

Lowry also has sons Creed (three) and Lux (six) with former lover Chris Lopez, as well as a 13-year old son named Isaac with Jo Rivera.

Kailyn Lowry smiles here while recording an episode of her podcast. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“I kind of would like to have something to look forward to in the future instead of doing everything all at once,” Lowry also said to People of getting married to Scott.

“I think we have time. If we’re meant to be together, then we don’t need to rush into it tomorrow.”

Kailyn Lowry Engaged To Elijah Scott?

Then again, tomorrow may actually mean yesterday!

Okay, not actually yesterday, but she did spake engagement rumors in December 2023 with a suggestive Instagram story. In response to a question about marriage, Kailyn posted a silent video with her and Elijah together

Elijah seemed to mouth the word “yes” and then winked at the camera.



As if that wasn’t enough, Kailyn added the caption, “I want a good wedding/anniversary date & I can’t think of any.”

These seems to all hint to a serious talk about marriage, or at the very least being engaged right now!

More Kids for Kailyn?

While another walk down the aisle might be in her future, Lowry said on a recent episode of her podcast that it will NOT include any more babies. Seven kids appears to be enough.

“No more pregnancies, no more surprise pregnancies, unplanned pregnancies, pregnancy, surrogacy, none of it,” Kailyn told listeners last week.

“It’s all done. The chapter of motherhood will be closing as far of baby-making, but I’m excited for my kids.”

To be clear and specific, Lowry explained here that she plans to get her “tubes tied,” a procedure that will make her unable to get pregnant again.

“I’m excited to get my tubes cut out. Because I said this last time and I found out I was pregnant and I couldn’t,” the MTV personality added.

Vetzabe Rivera and Kailyn Lowry speak onstage during the 27th Annual Webby Awards on May 15, 2023 in New York City. (Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for The Webby Awards)

Elsewhere, Lowry posted a surprising and heartfelt message on Tuesday.

She addressed her teenager and actually apologized to Isaac.

“To my oldest child, I’m sorry I created you before my life was put together,” wrote Lowry, quoting an author via meme as you can see below:

Kailyn Lowry/Instagram (Instagram)

Concluded Lowry:

“I’m sorry you’ve seen me broken, but thank you for growing up with me and showing me how to love unconditionally. If it wasn’t for you, I wouldn’t be who I am today.”

Impressive, huh?

Perhaps Lowry truly has been learning some life lessons.