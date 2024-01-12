Kailyn Lowry is talking about triplets right now. Considering her other choices, many Teen Mom fans are anxious.

Recently, Kailyn spoke about boyfriend Elijah Scott’s vasectomy plans. She also plans a tubal ligation for herself.

But planning a procedure and undergoing one are not the same thing.

Kail could become pregnant again, before either of them go under the knife.

Kailyn Lowry (Photo Credit: MTV)

Kailyn Lowry Having Triplets — or even Quad babies?!

Though she has yet to formally confirm welcoming twins last year with boyfriend Elijah Scott, Kailyn Lowry has been teasing fans.

She keeps posting throwbacks of her colossal baby bump without describing them as such. And it seems that she’s trolling some of her followers in the process.

One extremely rude “fan” sent Kailyn a message on Instagram, asking when she plans on “getting spayed.”

On Wednesday, January 10, Kail posted a response to her (now-deleted) Instagram Story.

“Eh, maybe after I have triplets or quads,” she replied over yet another pregnant mirror selfie.

To clarify, the reference to spaying is a crude nod to Kail’s tubal ligation plans. And “quads” here refers to giving birth to quadruplets.

Not cool, dude. Not cool.

Kailyn Lowry (Image Credit: MTV)

Don’t panic; Kailyn is (probably) joking

Kail has a particular sense of humor that many of her longtime fans recognize.

She was likely trolling the person who used veterinary terms to ask an impertinent question about her own human body.

Kailyn has repeatedly emphasized her plans to not have more pregnancies. And while she could always change her mind, having twin newborns at home is a great way to help someone stick to tubal ligation plans.

Kailyn Lowry (Image Credit: MTV)

Last year, Kailyn (probably) welcomed twins

In October, Kailyn confirmed that she and Elijah were expecting twins — only about a year after welcoming Rio.

Reports claim that she gave birth to a son and a daughter just days later, on November 3. Kail has not confirmed this, however.

Famously, Kailyn also has 13-year-old Isaac with Jo Rivera, 10-year-old Lincoln with Javi Marroquin, and both 6-year-old Lux and 3-year-old Creed with Chris Lopez.

Kailyn Lowry (Image Credit: MTV)

That’s (probably) enough for Kailyn

Just last week, Kailyn Lowry spoke about Elijah’s plans for a vasectomy. During her Coffee Convos podcast, the topic of failed vasectomies (sometimes, the body heals itself) arose.

Kail emphasized that she would “be fixed as well,” and made other statements implying that she plans to undergo a tubal ligation.

Both procedures involve severing tubes that facilitate reproduction. Vasectomies are less invasive, lower-risk, and more easily reversed — but doubling up reduces pregnancy risks considerably.

Kailyn Lowry (Image Credit: Instagram)

“No more pregnancy, no more pregnancies, no more surprise pregnancies, unplanned pregnancies, pregnancy, surrogacy, none of it. It’s all done,” Kailyn vowed last November on her Barely Famous podcast.

“The chapter of motherhood will be closing as far of baby-making, but I’m excited for my kids,”she expressed.

Kail also noted that she felt “excited to get my tubes cut out.” At that time, she noted that the last time that she’d planned to undergo that, she found that she was pregnant. Oops!