Back in November of 2022, Kailyn Lowry welcomed her fifth child.

But she kept the major news under wraps until just a few weeks ago — or at least she tried to!

Shortly thereafter, Lowry revealed that she was pregnant with twins.

Many fans are convinced that she’s since given birth to her sixth and seventh kids and is once again keeping it on the DL.

Kail refuses to speak out on those rumors, so as 2023 comes to a close, we still don’t know how many kids she currently has!

Online sleuths are convinced that she welcomed the twins on October 30.

But on December 18, Kail celebrated National Twins Day by posting the pic below in her Instagram Story.

Kail joked that her still-gestating twins were posing with their “Irish triplet,” who may or may not be less than a year their senior.

(Needless to say, the timeline is a little hazy here.)

But some Reddit users failed to see the humor in Kail’s latest pregnancy posts, as they believe she actually gave birth to the twins several weeks ago.

“Seriously how long is she going to play this dumb game?” one commenter asked, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“Why does she keep acting like she’s pregnant? We all know they were born Oct 30. She’s so f–king weird. I really don’t know how else to describe it. Just….weird,” another wrote.

“I feel like she’s doing this because she feels some sort of guilt about the way she treated the last baby she had….third to last, by hiding him for a year and pretending he didn’t exist,” a third chimed in.

“And then she did the same with these twins but got caught out so now she’s trying to play a game of catch up by showing off the pregnancy photos that she should have been posting the whole time if she wanted to be transparent with her followers.”

“Rio is clearly under 1 year old in this pic and he’s 13 months old now so I don’t know how she’s trying to lead people to believe she’s still pregnant,” a fourth observed, adding:

“This s–t with her is wild lol.”

Yes, it’s hard to understand Kail’s reasons for being so secretive.

If she feels that it’s important to keep her pregnancy situation under wraps, then it’s certainly her right to do so, but keeping massive secrets doesn’t seem to be her strong suit.

Although to be fair, it’s not easy to hide entire humans while posting on social media every day and hosting multiple podcasts in which you discuss your personal life in great detail.

We’ll give Kail credit for trying, but we’re still not sure that all that effort has been worthwhile!