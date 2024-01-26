Kailyn Lowry: I Bawled Over My Daughter! I Feared for Her Life!

For Kailyn Lowry, the cat is out of the bag.

Or, to be more accurate, the buns are out of the oven.

Last week, the former Teen Mom 2 cast member revealed to her podcast audience that she and boyfriend Elijah Scott welcomed twins at some point over the past couple of months.

One was a boy – and one was a girl! Yes, finally, Kailyn Lowry has a daughter!

On Friday morning, Lowry and Scott once again joined forces for a podcast episode, opening way up about the scary experience of the former giving birth five weeks early.

As a result of this unplanned C-section, the newborns were in the NICU for awhile — and Lowry couldn’t even hold them for 24 hours.

“I had never seen a baby in my life not wake up to eat or show signs of hunger. She would just sleep through feedings,” Kailyn told listeners of her daughter.

“She never had any feeding cues and when I tried to feed her, she wouldn’t take a bottle.”

Lowry previously admitted that having seven children under the age of 14 is a challenge.

On this latest podcast installment, she said her newborn son was at least taking a bottle… but that her daughter (her first-ever daughter!) simply slept and slept.

“I cried a lot. I probably cried more with the NICU journey than the c-section stuff,” Lowry noted.

Later, the couple explained that their son was released before their daughter, making a stressful situation logistically more complex.

“We had to travel back and forth, at least once a day, one of us,” Scott said, while his famous girlfriend added:

“It was an hour drive there and back and when I was there, I was there for hours. And then we have six other kids. When he was discharged from the NICU, we had him at home.”

On TikTok a few days ago, Kailyn tried to detail just how she balances being a parent of SO MANY KIDS.

She said she has a nanny from 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. five days a week… and that the fathers of her older kids take care of them every other weekend.

“You have to figure out how to get four kids to school, and then someone has to stay home with the [younger] kids to be able to fit the four [older] kids in the car, and then keep the other three kids home,” she said, adding that her childcare provider is home with the younger kids when she picks up and drops off the older boys.

Lowry said on this new podcast that she was asked if she needed psychological help after giving birth, a suggestion that bothered her greatly because she believed she was doing the best she could given the circumstances.

“I still don’t even know if we’ve processed it,” she said on the podcast of the entire ordeal.

“I don’t think I’ve processed it to this day. We went to the pediatrician yesterday, and I’m still very much concerned about so many things.”

Now, at least?

Both babies are home and both babies are healthy.

Concluded Lowry:

“I feel grateful, thankful, fulfilled, happy, complete… we’re putting an addition on our house because of this. I feel so blessed.

“They are good babies.”