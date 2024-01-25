Kailyn Lowry is full of surprises these days.

First, the former Teen Mom 2 participant announced that she had given birth to twins with boyfriend Elijah Scott, breaking this news on her podcast several days ago.

(Granted, this bombshell didn’t create a major explosion to social media users who have assumed for weeks that Lowry welcomed these kids in secret in late 2023.)

Now, meanwhile?

Kailyn Lowry attends the 27th Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on May 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The mother of seven (yes, SEVEN) has gone ahead and changed the name on her official Facebook page.

It now reads Kailyn Irwin Lowery.

The odd move comes days after Kailyn mysteriously mentioned that she had recently received some unexpected DNA test results.

The reality star didn’t elaborate at the time, but fans are now wondering if Kailyn is suddenly doubting her lineage. Could Raymond Lowry NOT be her biological dad?!?

Kailyn Lowry attends the 27th Annual Webby Awards on May 15, 2023. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Webby Awards)

“Is she trying to make us all believe that he isn’t her father?” one commenter wrote after seeing the name change. “I mean it’s kind of obvious considering they’re basically identical twins.”

Another agreed as follows:

“She looks EXACTLY like her father! No DNA test needed, unless he has a twin brother, like you said.”

For further clarification, Kailyn’s estranged mother’s last name is Irwin, a point referenced by a handful of followers.

“Her mothers last name is Irwin. Not a stretch for her to use it,” one individual noted, adding: “It isn’t the only time she has.”

Kailyn Lowry looks very unhappy in this screenshot from Teen Mom 2. (Image Credit: MTV)

We may never know the full answer to this question.

Elsewhere, though, Kailyn delved into some new detail on TikTok, explaining to fans just how the heck she plays the role of parent to seven kids.

Under the age of 14.

But four different baby daddies.

Kail cries during one of her final MTV appearances. (MTV)

“So I only have five [kids] full-time,” Lowry began on this topic.

“Also, every other weekend, on the same weeks that the other two [Isaac and Lincoln] are with their dads, Lux and Creed go to their dad’s on the weekend.

“So then I’m down two more kids for about two-and-a-half to three days. Then I’m left with three kids [Rio and the twins].”

The whole situation is not “ideal” or “typical,” Lowry admits. It’s also very tough.

Kailyn Lowry attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Lowry has childcare five days a week from 7:30 a.m. through 4 p.m., but she still faces plenty of challenges.

“You have to figure out how to get four kids to school, and then someone has to stay home with the [younger] kids to be able to fit the four [older] kids in the car, and then keep the other three kids home,” she said, adding that her nanny is home with the younger kids when she picks up and drops off the older boys.

Looking ahead, at least?

Lowry said she had her tubes tied when she gave birth to her twins in November.

She’s done having kids.