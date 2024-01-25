Jon Gosselin Slams Ex-Wife (AGAIN!), Tells Kate to Leave Him the Heck Alone

Welp. Here we go again.

Again.

Two months ago, Kate Gosselin lost her legal case for $132,000, as the former reality star claimed in court that she was owed this amount of money in back child support payments from ex-husband Jon.

Jon Gosselin responded at the time by dragging the mother of his eight kids, telling Kate to get a job and earn her own paycheck.

Jon and Kate Gosselin and President of CEO of Discovery Communications David Zaslav attend the Discovery Upfront Presentation NY – Talent Images at the Frederick P. Rose Hall on April 23, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images for Discovery)

“At this point Jon just hopes Kate realizes the kids are all grown up and it’s time to earn her own money,” an insider told In Touch Weekly of where Jon stands these days.

Now, in a discussion with The Sun, Jon spoke out for himself.

And he sang pretty much the same irritated tune.

“This thing has already been quashed by judges and she still won’t let it go,” Jon told this outlet of Kate appealing the aforementioned child support decision.

“My hands are tied, there’s not much more I can do, I’m done hiring lawyers. I’ve spent every last penny. I work just to protect myself from her.”

Jon Gosselin attends WE tv celebrates the return of “Love After Lockup” with panel, “Real Love: Relationship Reality TV’s Past, Present & Future,” at The Paley Center for Media on December 11, 2018 in Beverly Hills. (Getty Images)

Jon and Kate share eight children.

They used to star on a TLC reality show titled Jon & Kate Plus 8, which took viewers behind the scenes of their unique and very busy household.

The spouses split in 2009, yet their feud refuses to die.

While Kate has starred in multiple spinoff programs (none of which were very popular), Jon has gone to work as a DJ.

He has custody of teenagers Collin and Hannah, the former of whom has accused his mom of abuse, and he’s confessed to having had no contact with his other sons and daughters in years.

Kate Gosselin arrives at the Zappos.com Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon on December 2, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Rock )

“I’ve been moving on — I’ve said this so many times — and she keeps dragging me back to 2009,” Jon also told The Sun.

“Honestly I want to say to her: ‘Hey Kate, 2009 called, they want Jon back.’”

Gosselin added that Kate has taken “every ability” for him to make money because he allegedly wasn’t permitted to do television gigs because it would breach his TLC contract.

He claimed that Kate accused him of using his DJing as a “front for drug dealing,” even though he had “never touched drugs.”

“They’d tried every way to throw me under the bus,” he said of Kate and her attorneys. “I had to work three jobs just to pay the child support.”

Jon Gosselin doesn’t seem like a very good father. (Photo Credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

As mentioned above, Jon is estranged from twins Mady and Cara, 22; along with sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Joel, and Leah, 19.

Their ongoing battle over child support began in March 2018 when Kate filed a complaint requesting payments from her ex.

It took years, but a judge rejected her request in November and then Kate filed her appeal last month.

A rep for Jon told The Sun back then:

“Jon finally thought he was free of Kate’s endless legal attacks. Unfortunately, Kate can’t seem to let this go despite the judge’s decisions. This doesn’t look good for her. I’m sure the judges won’t take kindly to this. She is free now that all her children are in college.

“This seems like just another very desperate move to make money. I think it’s time for Kate to get a job.”