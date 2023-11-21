Things appear to have gone from bad to worse for Kate Gosselin.

And the question now is this:

Just how bad will things get?!?

According to In Touch Weekly, the notorious mother of eight just lost a court case in which she was demanding $132,000 in back child support from ex-husband Jon Gosselin.

As previously reported, Gosselin had filed a lawsuit against Jon in order to recover money she believes she is owed from 2012.

The Sun previously labeled Kate as “relentless” and emphasized that she was “desperate” for this pay day… based on how dire her financial situation has become.

“Kate hasn’t had a job other than reality TV for 17 years,” a source told The Sun this month, adding:

“It is very clear that Kate has no interest in living a normal life and having a real job.”

Kate Gosselin speaks during the HGTV segment of the 2019 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on February 12, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Getty)

Insiders have indicated that Kate Gosselin earned $250,000 per episode of Jon and Kate Plus Eight.

The show went off the air in July 2017, however, and the reality star has made little to no effort to make any money away from the camera ever since.

Gosselin has a nursing license ( which expires in 2025), but she returned to television this year for the first time since 2019 this year in order to appear on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

She was then eliminated on the very first episode, likely costing her the usual paycheck(s) cast members receive for each week they advance.

Kate is a mother of eight, although two of her kids live with her former spouse.

The other six are now off to college, meaning Kate is living by herself… but technically doesn’t need to support them any longer.

“As the legal battle continues, she doesn’t know how she’s going to make ends meet,” an insider told In Touch on November 16, adding simply of Gosselin:

“She’s desperate at this point.”

Kate Gosselin arrives at the Zappos.com Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon on December 2, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Rock )

Gosselin has said almost nothing in public of late — with one notable exception.

After son Collin accused her of child abuse, the infamous parent issued a statement that said in part:

“[Collin’s] brothers and sisters and I have not been directly involved in his life due to his history of unpredictable behavior and violent tendencies towards us.”

She said the teenager has “received multiple psychiatric diagnoses over the years,” has had many “attacks/outbursts,” one of which involved a “weapon,” concluding at the time:

“This is all I have to say on the matter and I will not be discussing this subject any further.”