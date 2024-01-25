Fans have been pointing out signs that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are having marriage problems for awhile now.

Though the two have been together for nearly a decade, Gwen and Blake will celebrate only their third wedding anniversary this summer.

If they make it that long, that is.

Gwen and Blake have been spending a lot of time apart, walking separate career paths. But does this mean the end of their marriage too?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton travel on different roads (literally)

Though Gwen and Blake are both singers — she, a superstar, while he enjoys more niche fame within Country music — their careers take them in different directions.

Recently, they have both separately discussed their upcoming plans.

But as a growing number of fans are pointing out, they don’t seem to be including each other. Are Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton grappling with marriage problems … or just very busy?

On Monday, January 22, Blake shared a video about his upcoming tour. He has a surprisingly large fanbase who are eager to hear him perform.

“One month until we go #BackToTheHonkyTonk!!!” he wrote.

“Can’t wait to hit the road with @dustinlynchmusic and @emilyann_music!!” Blake expressed. The tour will span from February until the end of March.

Gwen is also going on the road

On Tuesday, January 23, Gwen participated in an Instagram Q&A with fans.

Fans asked if she prefers a “plane ride or road trip.” Gwen indicated the latter.

To be clear, Blake and Gwen aren’t shading each other in these posts. But they’re also not mentioning each other … which leads fans to wonder if there are marriage problems afoot.

Fans are directly asking about marriage problems

One commenter decided to offer Blake Shelton some unsolicited advice.

“Blake you and Gwen are so awesome together!” they wrote in an Instagram comment below his tour tease.

Just if you are in different places in your life don’t forget to call her and keep in touch,” the commenter suggested. “Careers always come before relationships.”

“Too bad you and Gwen are having marital issues,” a much more blunt commenter added.

“I was really hoping that you two would make it,” that somewhat defeatist Instagram user added.

Another follower simply asked Blake of his upcoming shows: “Is Gwen going to be there?”

Fans are perceiving Gwen and Blake as leading entirely separate lives these days. And it’s not just about their careers.

However, we should note that they were together as recently as a month ago.

Gwen made sure that her followers knew that she and Blake spent Christmas together — along with family members.

But one week later, they spent the next holiday on opposite sides of the country, albeit not quite on opposite coasts.

Gwen spent New Year’s Eve on stage in Las Vegas. And one of CBS’ unexpected choice for NYE was to have Blake perform for the cameras in Nashville.

Sometimes, working couples spend holidays apart. But their separate projects seem to be keeping them in different places an awful lot — a trend that will likely continue in the coming months.

Just this week, commenters have been taking it upon themselves to advise (or even chastise) Blake on his husbandly duties.

“You need to start spending time with your wife before you lose her,” wrote one commenter on Instagram.

Another counseled: “Watch out! You can lose Gwen…”

Gwen will be the headlining act for the Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate concert during the upcoming sporting event on February 11.

And then, in April, she will reunite with No Doubt to perform at Coachella.

Fans believe that their marriage is already on the rocks. Others believe that, even if things are fine for now, their busy careers could tear them apart before their next anniversary.