Jim Bob Duggar Is Terrified That Jinger Duggar’s Memoir Will Ruin Him, Sources Say

We’re less than a week away from the release of Jinger Duggar’s memoir, and it looks as though the book will serve as another nail in the coffin of her family’s reputation.

In leaked excerpts and promotional interviews, Jinger has made it clear that the adults in her life used manipulation and intimidation to subjugate her during her childhood.

She also reveals that she has not talked to Josh Duggar in over two years and believes he is guilty of the crimes for which he’s been convicted.

This likely means that Jinger has accepted the truth about her parents’ involvement in the situation:

Jinger is speaking her mind like never before these days. And her parents might not like what she has to say. (Photo via Instagram)

Namely, that her parents are partially guilty for Josh’s predatory behavior, as they helped him to conceal his earlier sex crimes.

Many have alleged that Josh’s parents were also instrumental in creating the culture of abuse that enabled Josh to get away with so much for so long.

It’s unclear if Jinger shares that belief, but her book is sure to shed new light on her complicated relationship with her parents.

Jinger with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, and her parents, Michelle and Jim Bob. (Photo via Instagram)

Insiders believe that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are deeply worried about how they’ll be portrayed in Jinger’s books.

The couple is reportedly well aware that after years of scandal, they can’t afford another PR nightmare.

And now, it looks as though they’ve already taken steps to preemptively head off any criticism.

Jinger Duggar has a very complicated relationship with her parents. And it seems that Jim Bob is terrified of his daughter’s new memoir. (Photo via Instagram)

One of the things that Jim Bob is reportedly most fearful of is Jinger’s portrayal of Ben Seewald as her spiritual guru.

Ben is the husband of Jessa Duggar, and Jinger says he helped her lead her away from the fear-based religion of her youth to a more loving, compassionate form of Christianity.

That led to reports that Jessa has also cut ties with her parents, and now, Jim Bob is reportedly desperate to prove that that’s not the case.

“For months, Jessa was not seen in any of the Duggar family videos. Then suddenly the closer we get to Jinger’s release both James and Jed have posted videos with Jessa & Ben at their home,” YouTuber Katie Joy wrote in a recent Instagram post.

“I truly believe that Jim Bob wants people to know that Jessa is still in the fold despite Jinger stating that Ben helped her wake up from the IBLP.”

Joy says the effort to publicize his relationship with Jessa is the latest proof that Jim Bob is running scared.

Jessa enjoys keeping fans updated on Instagram. (Photo via Instagram)

“There is going to be a lot of deflection and games played by Jim Bob through his kids to try to make Jinger look like a liar,” Joy explained.

“He will do this to ‘flex’ to his followers and well, because he’s a narcissist — in my opinion,”

She also notes that the official Duggar Instagram account hasn’t posted on Instagram since May, when Jim Bob and Michelle announced the birth of Jed and Katey’s first child.

Jim Bob Duggar is one seriously messed-up dude. (Photo via TLC)

There was a time when Jim Bob considered himself a master of media manipulation.

But now, it looks as though it’s his children who are deftly pulling the strings.