Kendra Wilkinson Hasn’t Had Sex In Six Years: Why She Stopped After Divorce

Kendra Wilkinson confesses she’s had no sex since she got a divorce six years ago.

Her body, her choice.

But why the choice to be celibate? Well, if we’re understanding her new interview with People correctly, the pressure was just too much.

Kendra Wilkinson Confesses To Having No Sex Since Hank

The former Playboy model was married for many years to Hank Baskett. Then, in 2018, they parted ways.

Happier times. Hank and Kendra at the Maxim Super Bowl Party on February 4, 2017.Â ( (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Maxim))

While the divorce has been messy, Kendra revealed that in the aftermath, she felt so much shame over her years being a sex symbol, she abstained from sleeping with anyone new.

“It’s been so long since I’ve had sex — it’s been so long that I’ve had any,” Kendra told People.

“Because I shamed myself on my sexuality too. Everyone sees me as a sex icon, so I shamed myself and I stayed away from anything sex. I almost became celibate,” she admitted.

Kendra’s Finally Ready to Move On

The “Girls Next Door” alum is quick to explain though that she has a full life though.

Her primary focus over the years has been fostering a solid co-parenting relationship with Hank.

The pair have two kids together: Hank Jr., 14, and Alijah Mary, 9.

“Right now, I’m focused on my kids, the love that they’re receiving from me and life, and raising them — and self-love,” she explained.

Kendra with her two, adorable kids: Hank Jr. andÂ Alijah Mary (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images))

Still, she’s starting to look ahead.

“I can’t go back in time and rewire history, but I’m here to move forward in my life and upward,” she said. “And live a good life. That’s what I’m here for.”

Kendra and Hank – Where Do They Stand?

Fans of Kendra haven’t forgotten the fairytale turned nightmare romance Kendra shared with her ex.

What started out with saying vows at the Playboy mansion turned into a tumultuous relationship playing out in front of the reality show cameras.

Ultimately, the pair called it quits in 2018, with allegations of cheating Hank’s part playing a significant role.

Still, Kendra says that she’s happy with what they have now and has found peace in the aftermath of things.

Kendra Wilkinson attends the “Moulin Rouge” Los Angeles Opening Night Performance at Hollywood Pantages Theatre on June 30, 2022 ((Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images))

“I am a lover. So if I love you, even as a human being, you don’t owe me anything, but I will love you through your problem,” Kendra explained. “I know myself, I can forgive. And I want to see Hank do well in life. He’s working so hard — he’s putting so much effort into his business and being a great dad.”

“What he did in my marriage doesn’t define him to me today,” she added. “That’s not who he is to me today. Today I see him as an amazing co-parent, I see him as an amazing father. And I’m so blessed, so beyond blessed, to have him as a co-parent.”